PM Modi Meets Indian Expat Communities In Rome During Italy Visit To Attend G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning (IST) reached Rome to participate in the G20 Summit scheduled for October 30-31. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister held meetings with the Hindu and Sikh community leaders. While speaking at the meeting, the leaders expressed happiness upon meeting the Prime Minister and requested him to visit Italy more frequently.

Svamini Hamsananda Giri, President of Sanatan Dharma Sangha

"Being a Hindu in Italy is not easy but to meet the Prime Minister was a great honour for us as a Hindu minority in Italy. The culture of India is a treasure for humanity because it is the culture of ancient times, non-violence, harmony and respect for nature and the environment and it has been like that since the beginning of this culture. 'Sarva-bhūta-hite' as we say which means every human being, every being has to live in harmony and peace. He also asked us what we like from India and I said I like Tamil Nadu and he spoke with me in Tamil," said Svamini Hamsananda Giri with joy.

Sikh Community leader said he wants PM to visit again and again:

"We met for the first time and it felt like we are family members, what people say is absolutely untrue, we met and we felt like a family. He asked us everything about the Sikh community in Italy and we are very happy. He asked us about what problems we face and we told him we want him to come again and again," said Sukhdev Singh Kang of the Indian Sikh Community in Italy.

"Italian students love Indian culture"

Alessandra Consolaro Associate Professor of Hindi at University of Turin & Stefania Cavaliere Associate professor of Hindi at the University of Naples hoped for more help from the Indian Government to flourish Indian culture in Italy.

"He asked us about our work and Italian education and we told him that we are happy to know Hindi language and Indian culture. We are trying our best that more and more people know about Indian culture we told PM that students have a great interest in knowing the Indian culture and Indian art forms like Bharatnatyam and Bollywood. We know Hindi but our colleagues also teach Sanskrit, Tibetan, Archaeology, Philosophy and it is very important that here in Italy we teach this ancient education and we hope that Indian govt will help us more and more," said the professors in Hindi.

