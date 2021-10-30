PM Modi Meets Pope Francis In Vatican City Ahead Of G-20 Leaders' Summit In Rome

On day 2 of his visit to Italy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with NSA Ajit Doval and EAM Dr S Jaishankar arrived at Vatican City to meet Pope Francis and hold one-on-one talks. As per his schedule, PM Modi will meet Pope Francis at his private library and then meet Vatican Secretary of State- Cardinal Petro Parolin before departing for Roma Convention Centre. PM Modi is on a two-day trip to Italy to attend the G20 Summit scheduled for October 30-31.

PM Modi arrives Vatican city

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Vatican City to meet Pope Francis



He is accompanied by NSA Ajit Doval and EAM Dr S Jaishankar pic.twitter.com/JZiMbXUtLN — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

PM Modi's schedule for October 30 (IST)

11.35 AM: Leave for the Vatican

11.45 AM: Arrive at Vatican City

12.00 PM: Meeting with Pope Francis at Pope's Private Library

12.30 PM: Meeting with Vatican Secretary of State- Cardinal Petro Parolin

13.45 PM: Arrive at Roma Convention Centre

13.45- 15.15: Welcome and Family Photo with G20 leaders

15.15- 17.30: Session-1 Global Economy & Global Health; Lunch

17.35 PM- 18.00 PM: Bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron

18.10: Bilateral meeting with Indonesia President Joko Widodo

18.30: Bilateral meeting with Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong

10.30 PM: Cultural program

12 AM (Oct 31): Official G20 leaders dinner

On Friday, PM Modi landed at Leonardo Da Vinci airport in Rome and was welcomed by Italian diplomats at the airport. In his first engagement in Italy, he met Charles Michel, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. Later, he paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Piazza Gandhi and then met with the Indian community in Rome.

PM Modi to attend G20

PM Modi is visiting Rome, Italy and the Vatican City, from October 29-31 at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, following which he will travel to Glasgow, United Kingdom from November 1-2 at the invitation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. In Rome, PM Modi will take part in the 16th G20 Leaders’ Summit along with other G20 Leaders to discuss the global economic and health recovery from the pandemic, sustainable development, and climate change. In Glasgow, PM Modi will attend the 26th Conference of Parties (COP-26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). COP-26's ‘World Leaders’ Summit’ (WLS) will be attended by 120 Heads of States/Governments on November 1-2