PM Modi Meets Pope Francis In Vatican City Ahead Of G-20 Leaders' Summit In Rome

On day 2 of his visit to Italy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with NSA Ajit Doval and EAM Dr S Jaishankar arrived at Vatican City to meet Pope Francis

Suchitra Karthikeyan

On day 2 of his visit to Italy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with NSA Ajit Doval and EAM Dr S Jaishankar arrived at Vatican City to meet Pope Francis and hold one-on-one talks. As per his schedule, PM Modi will meet Pope Francis at his private library and then meet  Vatican Secretary of State- Cardinal Petro Parolin before departing for Roma Convention Centre. PM Modi is on a two-day trip to Italy to attend the G20 Summit scheduled for October 30-31.

PM Modi's schedule for October 30 (IST)

  • 11.35 AM: Leave for the Vatican
  • 11.45 AM: Arrive at Vatican City
  • 12.00 PM: Meeting with Pope Francis at Pope's Private Library
  • 12.30 PM: Meeting with Vatican Secretary of State- Cardinal Petro Parolin
  • 13.45 PM: Arrive at Roma Convention Centre
  • 13.45- 15.15: Welcome and Family Photo with G20 leaders
  • 15.15- 17.30: Session-1 Global Economy & Global Health; Lunch
  • 17.35 PM- 18.00 PM: Bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron
  • 18.10: Bilateral meeting with Indonesia President Joko Widodo
  • 18.30: Bilateral meeting with Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong
  • 10.30 PM: Cultural program
  • 12 AM (Oct 31): Official G20 leaders dinner

On Friday, PM Modi landed at Leonardo Da Vinci airport in Rome and was welcomed by Italian diplomats at the airport. In his first engagement in Italy, he met Charles Michel, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. Later, he paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Piazza Gandhi and then met with the Indian community in Rome.

PM Modi to attend G20

PM Modi is visiting Rome, Italy and the Vatican City, from October 29-31 at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, following which he will travel to Glasgow, United Kingdom from November 1-2 at the invitation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. In Rome, PM Modi will take part in the 16th G20 Leaders’ Summit along with other G20 Leaders to discuss the global economic and health recovery from the pandemic, sustainable development, and climate change. In Glasgow, PM Modi will attend the 26th Conference of Parties (COP-26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). COP-26's  ‘World Leaders’ Summit’ (WLS) will be attended by 120 Heads of States/Governments on November 1-2

