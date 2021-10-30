PM Modi Meets Pope Francis In Vatican; Discusses Climate Change, Poverty

Ahead of the 16th G20 Leaders Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a warm meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican city. The meeting that was scheduled for just twenty minutes lasted for about an hour. PM Modi and the Pope discussed a wide range of issues from climate change and poverty. The interaction was aimed to discuss making the planet a better place to live, working on matters related to poverty and the environment. Modi was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis. I had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues with him and also invited him to visit India. @Pontifex pic.twitter.com/QP0If1uJAC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2021

PM Modi who is currently in Italy to participate in the G20 Summit scheduled for October 30-31, will be attending several summits, and interacting with world leaders in Rome and Glasgow to discuss matters of both global and bilateral importance.

PM Modi to attend G20 & COP26

PM Modi is visiting Rome, Italy and the Vatican City, from October 29-31 at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, following which he will travel to Glasgow, United Kingdom from November 1-2 at the invitation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. In Rome, PM Modi will take part in the 16th G20 Leaders’ Summit along with other G20 leaders to discuss the global economic and health recovery from the pandemic, sustainable development, and climate change.

Following the conclusion of the G20 Summit on October 31, he will depart for Glasgow to attend the 26th Conference of Parties (COP-26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) where he will be participating in the high-level segment of COP-26 titled ‘World Leaders’ Summit’ (WLS). This will be held between November 1-2 with 120 Heads of State and Governments around the world in attendance.

(Image: @NarendraModi/TWITTER)