On the second leg of the Europe tour, PM Modi met his Swedish counterpart Magdalena Andersson on May 4 and discussed bilateral issues like Innovation, health and trade. The two leaders also deliberated on the unfolding situation of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Important bilateral meeting with 🇮🇳 PM Modi today. We are strong partners with an ever-growing bilateral cooperation. Much potential in i.a. innovation, health and industry transition. Also discussed global consequences of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. — SwedishPM (@SwedishPM) May 4, 2022

India-Sweden relationship

Importantly, both the leaders expressed satisfaction on the progress of the Leadership Group on Industry Transition (LeadIT), an initiative signed between India and Sweden to help the industries that are the heaviest emitters of Gree House Gases (GHG) in order to reduce their emissions, to become a low-carbon economy. The membership of the initiative has grown to 35 with 16 countries and 19 companies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Swedish PM Magdalena Andersson engaged in a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the second India-Nordic Summit in Copenhagen. This was the maiden meeting between both the leaders. During PM Modi's visit to the first Nordic Summit in 2018 in Sweden, both countries had adopted an elaborate joint action plan after signing a joint innovation partnership. India and Sweden's relations have been based on common values, strong business, investment and R&D linkages.

Both sides explored possibilities of further widening the scope of cooperation in areas like innovation, climate technology, climate action, green hydrogen, space, defence, civil aviation, Arctic, polar research, sustainable mining and trade and economic ties.

A partnership founded on innovation, technology & investment.



PM @narendramodi held bilateral talks with @SwedishPM Magdalena Andersson.



Took stock of the progress in the Joint Action Plan. Appreciated the expanding scope of the jointly launched LeadIT initiative. pic.twitter.com/m1IfVweowH — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 4, 2022

PM Modi meets leaders from Nordic countries

PM Narendra Modi met the heads of state of the Nordic countries on the sidelines of the second India-Nordic Summit. In a bilateral meeting with his Finland counterpart Sanna Marin, both sides held a dialogue in areas like sustainability, digitalisation and cooperation in science and education; with Iceland, discussions took place to expedite India-EFTA trade negotiations. India and Norway reviewed the continuing engagements in bilateral relations and discussed future areas of cooperation.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Minister of Italy Luigi Di Maio will visit Delhi from May 4-6. Accompanied with a high-level business delegation, this will be the minister's first visit to India. EAM S Jaishankar will hold bilateral talks and review the progress of the action plan 2020-2024 fixed during the virtual summit in 2020.

Image: Twitter/@MEAIndia