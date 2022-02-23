In a big win for India in the Purulia arms drop case, the main accused Kim Davy is now set to be extradited. In an exclusive newsbreak, Republic has learnt that Kim Davy, who is the main accused in the case will be extradited soon. Earlier last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had raised the issue of Kim Davy's extradition with his Danish counterpart during a Summit meeting.

In October 2020, the Ministry of External Affairs had informed that talks on Kim Davy's extradition were on the cards during Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen’s three-day visit to India. The MEA had also stated that Davy's extradition was raised during bilateral talks between PM Modi and PM Mette Frederiksen. The ministry informed that both parties had shared an understanding that legal compliances must proceed in the case and confirmed that competent authorities of both administrations remained engaged on the issue.

"The matter (Kim Davy extradition) was raised and we have an understanding that the legal process must go forward. Both countries are working on it," Reenat Sandhu, Secretary (West), MEA had then said on bilateral talks between India and Denmark. Kim Davy also known as Niels Hock, is a Danish activist and an alleged terrorist in relation to the Purulia arms drop case originating in West Bengal in 1995. The long belated extradition of Davy is now finally going through.

Kim Davy to be extradited

The Danish team in India, working on the case confirmed the extradition on Wednesday. The Denmark delegation team is visiting the session court today regarding the Purulia arms drops case. According to information accessed by Republic, the Danish team along with the representatives of the home ministry’s CBI team will be present during the session. The representatives of the Denmark government will check Court conditions in Kolkata and also submit reports on Kolkata prisons. It has also been informed that a special prison infrastructure will be built in compliance with the conditions raised for Kim Davy’s extradition.

The Purulia arms drop case

India has been demanding the extradition of Kim Davy from Denmark to witness court procedures in the Purulia ammunition dropping case. The case relates to the dropping of arms and ammunition in West Bengal's Purulia district by an Antonov AN-26 aircraft on the night of December 17, 1995. During the period, Davy was involved in humanitarian work for the people of the region, which at that time was governed by the Communist Party of India.

Allegations enumerate a consignment of over a hundred AK-47 rifles, pistols and grenades, rockets launchers and nearly thousands of rounds of ammunition. Furthermore, Indian authorities claimed Kim Davy's involvement in the smuggling of weapons into the country. In fact, a book authored by Davy titled 'They Call Me A Terrorist' contained his admissions that he made weapons drop from an aircraft bought in Latvia.

