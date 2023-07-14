While addressing the Indian community on Thursday at the La Seine Musicale in Paris, PM Modi spoke about his membership of Alliance Française he took around 40 years back and said that he was the first person who got registered with India's first cultural centre of France.

He said, "Friends, personally my affection for France has been for a very long time and I cannot forget it. Around forty years back in a cultural centre of France in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Alliance Française began. And today the first member of that cultural centre in India is right in front of you. A few years back, the government gave me a photocopy of that identity card and even today it is precious to me."

PM Modi congratulates people of France's National Day

He further congratulated the people of France ahead of France's National Day and thanked them for inviting him.

"I have visited France several times but this time my visit is special. Tomorrow is France's National Day. I congratulate the people of France. I thank the people of France for inviting me. Today French PM received me at the airport and tomorrow I will attend the National Day parade with my friend Emmanuel Macron. This is a reflection of the unbreakable friendship between India and France", PM Modi said.

People-to-people connect the strongest foundation of India and France

Speaking about the blooming partnership between India and France, PM Modi said that both countries are fighting several challenges of the 21st century together.

The Prime Minister said, "People-to-people connect is the strongest foundation of the India-France partnership. India and France are tackling many challenges of the 21st century. Therefore, at this crucial time, the importance of the strategic partnership between our countries has increased even more."

Remembering the ultimate sacrifice of the Indian soldiers martyred on the French soil, PM Modi said, "Hundreds of years ago, Indian soldiers protecting the pride of France, were martyred on French soil while performing their duty. Punjab Regiment, one of the regiments that took part in the war here, is going to participate in the National Day Parade tomorrow."

UPI to be used in France

Also speaking about a major development, Prime Minister Modi spoke about the acceptance of UPI in France which would allow Indian tourists to pay in rupees. "India and France have agreed to use UPI in France. In the coming days, it will begin from the Eiffel Tower which means Indian tourists will now be able to pay in rupees," he said.