PM Modi Shares Highlight From The First Day Of His Historic Visit To France: Take A Look

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the highlights of the first day of his visit to Paris, France. The first day of PM Modi's schedule included a ceremonial welcome at Orly Airport upon his arrival in Paris, a meeting with Senate President Gerrad Larcher, a discussion with French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, an address to the Indian community at La Seine Musicale, and a private dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also delivered a speech where he emphasised that the world is undergoing a transformation towards a new world order, and India's role and capabilities are rapidly evolving. Speaking at La Seine Musicale in Paris during an address to the Indian community, PM Modi highlighted India's current presidency of the G20 group, noting that over 200 meetings are being held across the country in this capacity, a first in a country's presidency.

Expressing his gratitude for the warm reception, PM Modi described the atmosphere as wonderful and stated that hearing the chant of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" (Victory to Mother India) while being away from the country made him feel at home. He also commended the Indian community for creating a sense of mini India wherever they go.

A look at PM's first day visit to France

PM Modi described his visit to France as special, given the occasion of France's National Day, and extended his congratulations to the people on this celebration. Earlier in the day, he met with his French counterpart, Elisabeth Borne, to discuss bilateral and mutual interests.

During his visit, PM Modi also met with French Senate President Gerard Larcher and held talks with him, receiving a warm welcome at the meeting hall. The Prime Minister's two-day visit includes wide-ranging discussions with President Emmanuel Macron and participation as the Guest of Honour in the French National Day celebrations.

Before his departure, PM Modi expressed confidence that his visit would provide a renewed impetus to the strategic partnership between India and France, and he looked forward to discussing long-term cooperation over the next 25 years. In addition to France, the Prime Minister will travel to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for an official visit on July 15.