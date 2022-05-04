PM Modi Shares Warm Hug With French President Emmanuel Macron Upon Arrival In France

On the final leg of his three-day Europe tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Elysee Palace to meet French President Emmanuel Macron. Upon arrival, PM Modi received a warm hug from President Macron as the two leaders walked inside the official residence of the President of the French Republic.

Notably, PM Modi is the first international leader to meet the French leader after the latter was re-inducted as the French President. His visit also comes during the French presidency of the European Union. It also coincides with the 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

PM Modi and President Emmanuel Macron are all set for one-on-one dialogue while delegation dialogues are said to be built around a dinner meeting. The two leaders will deliberate on high-level engagements and both sides will aim at bolstering strategic partnership, predominantly in areas such as clean energy environment, people to people ties, space, digital, manufacturing in high-end sectors.

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, "A meeting between two friends. An opportunity to translate the renewed mandate of President @EmmanuelMacron into a renewed momentum for the India-France Strategic partnership."

PM Modi in France

The Prime Minister also took to Twitter and wrote, "Landed in Paris. France is one of India's strongest partners, with our nations cooperating in diverse areas." While Arindam Bagchi tweeted, "Bonjour Paris! PM @narendramodi arrives in Paris on a visit to France."

Landed in Paris. France is one of India’s strongest partners, with our nations cooperating in diverse areas. 🇮🇳 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/NCxsFFOgjX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 4, 2022

The Indian Prime Minister is visiting France for six hours and the visit can conclude as a halt while en route to New Delhi. Along with a joint statement of the bilateral meeting between India and France, Paris is said to have initiated the preparations to showcase the agenda of dialogues by sharing the same on a televised diplomatic channel.

PM Modi's French visit comes after he also participated in the 2nd India-Nordic summit with the Prime Ministers of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, and Norway. But prior to the commencement of the summit, Prime Minister also held bilateral summit meetings with the leaders of Norway, Sweden, Iceland, and Finland.