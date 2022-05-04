PM Modi To Attend Second India-Nordic Summit Before Meeting Macron In Paris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 4 is set to attend the second India-Nordic Summit in Denmark before departing to Paris, France to meet the recently re-elected President Emmanuel Macron. On the final day of his 3-day, 3-nation Europe tour, PM Modi will participate in the India-Nordic summit along with the Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway. All the leaders are expected to follow up on the first summit which took place in Stockholm, Sweden back in 2018 but the meetings were stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to the departure for his significant trip on May 2, PM Modi had said in a statement, “The Summit will focus on subjects like post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, innovation and technology, renewable energy, the evolving global security scenario and India-Nordic cooperation in the Arctic region.”

“On the side-lines of the Summit, I will also meet the leaders of the other four Nordic countries and review the progress in India’s bilateral relations with them,” he added.

Following the India-Nordic Summit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to make a brief stopover in Paris to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, who was re-elected recently. In the ongoing visit, PM Modi has already held bilateral engagements with the leaders of Denmark and Germany. He has also addressed the Indian diaspora in both Berlin and Copenhagen.

PM Modi met Danish, German leadership

In Denmark and Copenhagen, the Prime Minister even interacted with the business leaders. PM Modi arrived in Berlin on May 2 where he participated in the bilateral discussions with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, before participating in the sixth India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations that were productive.

My Germany visit has been a productive one. The talks with @Bundeskanzler Scholz were extensive and so were the Inter-Governmental Consultations. I got a great opportunity to interact with business and Indian community leaders. I thank the German Government for their hospitality. pic.twitter.com/bpu9yhk0Xe — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 3, 2022

It is to note here that India and Germany have signed a total of nine agreements. These deals include the Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) on Green and Sustainable Development Partnership which would see Germany making an advance commitment of 10 billion euros of new and additional development assistance to India until 2030.

Additionally, PM Modi also talked about the achievements of his government pertaining to integrating technology with governance, when he addressed the Indian diaspora in Berlin. He arrived in Copenhagen on May 3 where he held talks with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen and exchanged views on trade between both nations and cooperation on climate change. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met with the Queen of the Kingdom of Denmark, Margrethe II at the historical Amalienborg palace in Copenhagen.

Met Her Majesty, the Queen of the Kingdom of Denmark, Margrethe II in Copenhagen. pic.twitter.com/YZkS1BJbIH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 3, 2022

Today’s programme in Copenhagen was made even more special by the participation of PM Frederiksen. I am grateful to her for her kind words on India and the Indian community in Denmark. @Statsmin pic.twitter.com/W85JTBwYiU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 3, 2022

Gearing up for the community programme in Copenhagen.



PM @narendramodi will be speaking to the Indian community in Denmark shortly. pic.twitter.com/p3nqIYg9Kq — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 3, 2022

Image: Republic World