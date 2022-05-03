Last Updated:

PM Modi To Meet Danish PM Mette Frederiksen In His Maiden Denmark Visit On Day 2 In Europe

PM Modi, during his 3-day visit to Europe, will arrive in Copenhagen on second leg of the visit & hold business interactions under India-Denmark Business Forum

Written By
Srishti Jha
PM Modi

Image: PTI


After meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on May 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his three-day visit to Europe, will next arrive in Copenhagen on his second leg of the visit. As indicated in the seemingly hectic agenda, comprising numerous business meetings to chalk down long-standing commercial ties, PM Modi is set to attend dinner hosted by the Queen of Denmark Margrethe II at Amalienborg, the home of the Danish royal family. Experts have perceived the Prime Minister's visit as a substantial and comprehensive mission wherein he will also hold talks with leaders of Nordic nations. 

"On May 3, after concluding the German leg, Prime Minister will travel to Copenhagen on an official visit at the invitation of Prime Minister of Denmark, Miss Mette Frederiksen. This will be Prime Minister's first visit to Denmark but his third summit-level interaction with the Danish Prime Minister and the discussions will focus on bilateral issues, as well as issues of regional and global interest," the Ministry of External Affairs stated in a press release. 

PM Modi's itinerary for Day 2 in Europe

While talks on mutual and global interest issues are said to be on the cards, PM Modi will interact with business leaders under the auspices of the India-Denmark Business Forum. The substance of the partnership with Denmark includes the Green Strategic Partnership, which is a model of cooperation that focuses on renewable energy, sustainability and green growth. Furthermore, a joint action plan for five years, essentially focusing on the specifics of this partnership is in the cards, as per the Foreign Secretary.

Both sides will also take up respective objectives in the field of wind energy, water management, circular economy, shipping and smart cities, the MEA press release stated.

On May 4, PM Modi will partake in the 2nd India-Nordic summit with the Prime Ministers of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, and Norway, it added. 

PM Modi's action plan in Denmark 

  • 14:10 - Arrive in Copenhagen 
  • 14:40 - Arrive at Amalienborg, the official residence of Denmark's Prime Minister 
  • 14:40-15:45 - Bilateral meet at the official resident of Denmark PM 
  • 15:45 -16:10 - Press statement venue Amalienborg
  • 17:30-18:15 - Business roundtable 
  • 20:00-20:50 - Community Interactive Venue at auditorium Bella Centre 
  • 23:10 - Arrive at Amalienborg
  • 23:10- 1:30 - Audience with Queen in official dinner hosted by Queen Margrethe II at Christian Nine Palace
First Published:
COMMENT
