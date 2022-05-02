PM Modi's 3-day Europe Visit Begins: Here's All You Need To Know About His Engagements

On Sunday, PM Modi embarked on a three-day visit to Europe where he will visit Germany, Denmark and France for bilateral as well as multilateral engagements. He is expected to have 25 intense engagements which include interaction with world leaders such as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen, Iceland PM Katrín Jakobsdóttir, Norway PM Jonas Gahr Støre, Swedish PM Magdalena Andersson, Finland PM Sanna Marin and French President Emmanuel Macron. The PM will also interact with key business leaders.

In a statement before departing for Berlin, PM Modi opined, "My visit to Europe comes at a time when the region faces many challenges and choices. Through my engagements, I intend to strengthen the spirit of cooperation with our European partners, who are important companions in India’s quest for peace and prosperity". This was perceived as a reference to the fact that India has refused to openly condemn Russia's aggression in Ukraine, which has riled many countries in the West.

Here are the engagements during PM Modi's visit:

May 2:

A few hours after his arrival in Berlin, PM Modi will co-host the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) with Scholz. This will be the PM's first meeting with Olaf after the latter assumed office as the German Chancellor. In a unique biennial format that India conducts with only Germany, the IGC will witness focus on three specific strands- foreign affairs and security, economic-financial policy, scientific and social exchange and climate, environment, sustainable development and energy.

Thereafter, PM Modi and the German Chancellor will jointly address a Business Roundtable and interact with top CEOs of both countries with the goal of boosting the industry-to-industry cooperation and the post-COVID economic recovery.

This will be followed by PM Modi's interaction and address to the Indian diaspora in Germany. This assumes significance as continental Europe is home to over one million persons of Indian origin, and Germany has a significant proportion of this diaspora.

Later, Olaf will host a private dinner for PM Modi.

May 3:

After concluding the German leg of the visit, PM Modi will travel to Copenhagen which will mark his first visit to Denmark as the Prime Minister. The discussions with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen will focus on bilateral issues, as well as issues of regional and global interest. The bilateral partnership includes the Green Strategic Partnership, a joint action plan, cooperation in the field of wind energy, water management, circular economy, shipping and smart cities.

Both PMs will also interact with the business leaders under the auspices of the India-Denmark Business Forum.

Moreover, PM Modi shall interact with members of the Indian diaspora.

Later in the day, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark will host an official dinner for the Prime Minister.

