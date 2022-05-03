PM Modi's Address To Indian Diaspora In Germany Commended By NRIs; 'We Are Blessed'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Germany was noted for more reasons than one; from co-chairing a business round table with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to the response he witnessed by the Indian community during the first leg of his three-nation Europe trip. Notably, PM Modi had invited business leaders to invest in India's youth while the event marked the participation of top representatives from governments on both sides.

A houseful auditorium in Berlin echoed 'Modi, Modi' after the Prime Minister admitted to how India was a 'work in progress' until a few years back while presenting before them the image of a 'new India'. With no mention of any leader from history, PM Modi made a reference to late PM Rajiv Gandhi's comment saying, "Now, no PM will ever say that I transfer Re1 from Delhi but only 15 paise is accounted for."

Moreover, he addressed non-resident Indians (NRIs) in Germany claiming that despite that everything back home (India) remained the same, inclusive of bureaucracy, administration, the file on government offfices' tables, etc, 'the results are much better now'. Stating that India is currently thriving economically and internationally, PM Modi, in his one-hour address to NRIs in Germany, said that a young India has understood the need for political stability to attain faster growth.

Indian diaspora in Germany reacts to engagement with PM Modi

As PM Modi departed from Germany's Berlin to continue his official engagements in Denmark, at the invitation of Danish PM Mette Frederiksen, the Indian diaspora hailed PM Modi's leadership after engagement with him.

"Modi Ji, we are very blessed," said a member of the Indian community in Berlin, while Rahul Agarwal from Munich who was present in Berlin said, "We were very happy and excited to receive PM Modi here. We are very blessed."

"The messages that he gave to Indian diaspora were really great, he talked about Zero defect, Zero effect policy, he talked about Vocal for Local which was really great. We really want to take his messages and we want to promote khadi. He promoted a lot of khadi content here. So, we are really blessed and the entire Indian diaspora is really happy. We are excited about the way he promoted India. Thank you so much, Modi Ji," he added.