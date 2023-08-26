PM Modi's Greece Visit: Key Takeaways From First Indian Prime Minister's Visit In 40 Years

In a significant step towards bolstering their bilateral relations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis joined forces to enhance military cooperation between their nations on Friday, August 25. They have also decided to establish a National Security Advisor (NSA)-level dialogue platform to facilitate comprehensive discussions on matters of mutual concern and interest. The leaders convened on Friday and laid out their strategic objectives for deeper engagement.

Key takeaways from India-Modi talks:

Fostering Cooperation in Defence, Security, and Counter-terrorism Efforts

During their discussions, Prime Ministers Modi and Mitsotakis emphasised their commitment to combating terrorism and enhancing cybersecurity. A joint press statement released by the two nations highlighted their shared determination to cooperate in the domains of defense and security. The statement read, "In the area of defense & security, we have agreed to empower military relations as well as the defense industry. Today, we held discussions over mutual cooperation in the area of terrorism and cyber security. We have decided that there should also be an NSA-level dialogue platform."

Unified Vision for Maritime Security and Peace

As leaders of historically seafaring nations, both Modi and Mitsotakis expressed their aligned vision for maintaining a free, open, and rule-based Mediterranean Sea and Indo-Pacific region. Their collective aspiration is underpinned by respect for international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and a commitment to uphold sovereignty, territorial integrity, and freedom of navigation. This joint stance aims to contribute to global peace, stability, and security.

Diverse Sectors of Collaboration

The leaders recognised the potential for broadening and deepening cooperation across various sectors, such as defense, shipping, science and technology, cyberspace, education, culture, tourism, and agriculture. They hailed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Cooperation in Agriculture, including the establishment of a Hellenic-Indian Joint Sub-committee on Agriculture. This sub-committee will facilitate sectoral cooperation, enhancing mutual benefits. Furthermore, both leaders directed their officials to maintain regular dialogues encompassing political, economic, defense, security, and public diplomacy.

Enhanced Connectivity and Trade Ties

Prime Ministers Modi and Mitsotakis also agreed to encourage direct flights between Greece and India, thereby fostering closer people-to-people connections. In a social media update, Prime Minister Modi shared, "PM @kmitsotakis and I agreed that our trade ties need to become even stronger. We have also decided to work on a migration and mobility partnership agreement in the coming times. We will also work towards deepening ties between our educational institutions."

Shared Condolences and Cultural Exchange

During their interactions, Prime Minister Modi expressed his condolences for the loss of life and property in the forest fires that recently afflicted Greece. This gesture of solidarity underscores the deepening ties between the two nations. The leaders also emphasised the significance of cultural exchanges, underscoring the vibrant civilisational links between India and Greece.

Invitation and Acknowledgment of Hospitality

Prime Minister Modi extended an invitation to Prime Minister Mitsotakis to visit India, further cementing the warm relations between the two countries. Expressing his gratitude, Prime Minister Modi thanked the Greek Government and its people for the generous hospitality extended during his visit.

A Shared Vision for Progress

Addressing the media alongside Prime Minister Modi, Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis warmly accepted the invitation to visit India. He expressed his confidence that the relationship between their nations would lead to exponential growth. He referenced an Indian proverb, saying, "When two friends sit together, one plus one is not 2 but 11." Furthermore, he lauded India's achievement in the Chandrayaan-3 mission, which marked the historic soft landing of the spacecraft on the lunar South Pole.