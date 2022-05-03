PM Modi's Traditional Indian Gift, Pattachitra Painting, Graces Walls Of Danish PM's Home

As Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his visit to Denmark on Tuesday, the Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen offered PM Modi a tour of her house, where she showed him Odisha's traditional Pattachitra painting that PM Modi gifted her on her last visit to India. Pattachitra painting is one of the oldest and most popular art forms of paintings in Odisha. The artworks show Hindu gods and goddesses.

Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Minister of Education shared images of PM Modi and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who showcased the painting. Three images were shared by the Union Minister, in the first and second images PM Frederiksen is showing the painting to PM Modi and the third image gives the details about the paintings. He stated, "India’s soft power and Odisha’s treasure in the form of Pattachitra painting adorns the Denmark PM Frederiksen’s residence. She gave a tour of her residence to Honorable PM Narendra Modi ji and showed the painting gifted by PM Modi during her last India visit. Proud moment!"

More about Pattachitra painting

Pattachitra is an ancient Odisha art form that was made for ceremonies and as gifts for temple pilgrims. Traditional art is made using a method that has been handed down through the generations. Before being coated with chalk the cotton fabric is soaked in tamarind-seed water. Pattachitra painting on cloth is among the most distinct forms of traditional painting in the eastern state of Odisha. Religious themes, stories from the Indian epics Ramayana, Mahabharata, Krishna Lila and incarnations of Lord Vishnu are all explored in these classic paintings by the Chitrakar community. The art is also extremely popular in West Bengal.

PM Modi's Denmark visit

Prime Minister Modi met with the Danish Prime Minister and had delegation-level talks to strengthen the India-Denmark relationship. The two sides also inked seven agreements following the completion of high-level negotiations. PM Modi's visit to Denmark began on Tuesday, immediately after his visit to Berlin, Germany. PM Modi met with German chancellor Olaf Scholz during his one-day trip to Germany. Since Chancellor Scholz took office in December 2021, this was their first engagement.

Image: Twitter/@dpradhanbjp