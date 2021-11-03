Poland: Activists Protest Against Abortion Law After Pregnant Woman Dies Of Septic Shock

Activists in Poland on Monday paid tribute to the pregnant woman who died of septic shock as doctors refused to perform an abortion in the wake of the stringent abortion law in the country. In order to lodge their protest and pay homage to the woman, people lit candles in front of the Constitutional Tribunal in Warsaw. Reportedly, this is the first death due to pregnancy complications since the ruling for tightening the ban on abortion law was passed last year. Notably, the law was already enacted in Poland in 1993, the aforementioned ruling imposed stricter measures on the same, the Associated Press reported.

A group named Women's Strike called for protests in the Polish capital Warsaw and Krakow. The group has launched protests against the updated law, which ruled that abortions for congenital anomalies were unconstitutional. It is to mention that until the last year the abortion law allowed exceptions in case of pregnancies from rape or incest, risk on woman's health, or fetal deformities.

Pregnant woman's death due to septic shock

The woman identified as Izabela died on 22 September at a hospital in Pszczyna in south Poland, but the news was not out until last Friday, the Associated Press reported. The doctors were taking a "wait-and-see-attitude" instead of terminating the pregnancy in the wake of the legal restrictions on abortion, Jolanta Budzowska, a lawyer specialising in medical malpractice, wrote on social media on Friday. She also accused the doctors of waiting for the fetus to die, as they refused to abort despite the fetus lacking amniotic fluid. Currently, the prosecutors are investigating the case in Katowice, the lawyer and the family said.

Meanwhile, pro-abortion law activists have asked people to "not jump to conclusions" until investigations are complete. While theoretically, the doctors could have aborted the women's pregnancy since it was a life risk, sanctions on doctors, especially in cases of repressive laws as the one in the discussion, often led to doctors avoiding personal risks, said the member of the International Planned Parenthood Federation, Irene Donadio.

Poland's 'near-total' abortion ban law

Poland's abortion law came into effect in 1993 that imposed a ban on abortions except for cases of rape, incest, physical deformities of the child and risk to mother's health. However, on 22 October, the Constitutional Tribunal revised the existing law and ruled that abortion on grounds of severe and irreversible fetal defect or incurable illness that threatens the fetus' life was unconstitutional, as per Human Rights Watch (HRW). The decision, influenced by Warsaw's conservative government, came into force on 27 January, 2021. It is one of the strictest laws in Europe, which has a significant "chilling effect" as medical professionals refuse to terminate pregnancies even in case of risk to mother's health, fearing repercussions, HRW said.

