Poland: Activists Stage Mass Protests Against New Restrictions On Abortion Laws

Polish activists protest against the Poland court's ban on 'unconstitutional' abortions

Demonstrators gather outside a church to protest Church support for anti-abortion laws on October 25. 

Police personnel remove a woman from outside a church where she was protesting against the new restrictions on the already restrictive abortion law on Sunday. 

Poland Police separate a member of an anti-abortion law organisation from the women's rights activists as they protest against the top court's decision.

Poland Police and members of a far-right organisation remove a demonstrator as he protests the anti-abortion law after the constitutional court restricted it further. 

Protestors wear protective face shields while protesting the new restrictions on Poland's already strict abortion laws outside a Church in Warsaw amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Protestor wears a face mask while protesting the Church's support for the new restriction on Poland's abortion laws, after the top court's ruling that triggered 4 days of protests across the country.

Activists from 'Women Strike' protest outside Poland's constitutional court in Warsaw on October 22 as the court bans abortion of fetuses with birth defects, terming it 'unconstitutional'. 

Pro-choice activists hold placards as they protest outside Poland's top court against the strict abortion laws, in Warsaw on Thursday. 

Women rights activist holds a sign that reads 'stop tightening the law' while protesting outside the court in Warsaw, Poland, on October 22. 

Activists protest Poland constitutional court's ban on termination of pregnancies despite congenital defects which limits access to abortions in the country. 

