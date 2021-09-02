Poland: Afghan Boy Who Consumed Poisonous Mushroom Dies, Brother Critically Ill

Doctors at Poland’s main children’s hospital, Thursday, said that a 5-year-old Afghan boy who ate venomous mushrooms has died while his 6-year-old brother, who underwent a liver transplant for the same reason, remains in life-threatening condition. The duo, along with their sister was hospitalised in late August after they picked and ate highly poisonous death cap mushrooms. Notably, the children and their parents were airlifted after the fall of Kabul from the Taliban and were living at a refugee centre in Podkowa Lesna, near Warsaw where they plucked the poisonous fungus.

Sister discharged, brother dead

On Thursday, doctors at the Centre for Children’s Health Institute pronounced the younger brother dead adding that his parents were undergoing psychological care at the hospital. Furthermore, they confirmed that the older brother successfully underwent liver surgery but has suffered considerable damage to his brain. They also said that the sister had recuperated successfully and was discharged from the Warsaw-based hospital.

Poland had evacuated the family at the request of the UK after the Taliban reconquered Afghanistan on August 15. The father had worked for the British in Afghanistan. The mushrooms that the family picked and ate, death cap mushrooms are among the most poisonous in the world. Notably, they share a close resemblance with Poland’s popular and edible parasol mushroom.

Reports claim the Afghan refugees were not given proper food

According to the news portal OKO.press, a group of the family went foraging in the woods outside their migrant centre without informing any officials or staff present in the centre. It is speculated that the children consumed the poisonous mushroom there. Meanwhile, the doctor who was treating the children said that two of them whose ages were 5 and 6 years respectively, were shifted to the intensive care unit after they faced life-threatening situations. While a 17-year-old girl was stable, added the doctor. However, Artur Tusinski, the mayor of Podkowa Lesna, denied media report claims that the refugees picked and ate the mushrooms because they were given too little food at the centre. Tusinski termed that the report "baseless" and added the refugees were provided with three meals a day.

Image: AP