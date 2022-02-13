Poland Agrees To Help Facilitate Departure Of American Citizens From Ukraine: US Embassy

In a message to American citizens, the US Embassy in Ukraine on Saturday informed that Poland has agreed to help US citizens leave the former Soviet nation by simplifying the entry procedures. In a statement, the US Embassy noted that the security situation in Ukraine continues to be “unpredictable” due to increased threats of Russian military action.

It asked its citizens in Ukraine to depart “immediately” using commercial or other privately available transportation options, and warned that the situation in the ex-Soviet country can deteriorate with “little notice”.

"Poland has indicated to the U.S. government that U.S. citizens may now enter Poland through the land border with Ukraine. No advanced approval is required. We encourage those traveling into Poland by land from Ukraine to cross at the Korczowa-Krakovets or Medyka-Shehyni border crossings," the US Embassy said in a Saturday statement.

Further, the embassy said that the US citizens will need to present a valid US passport and proof of COVID-19 vaccination at the Polish border. It also went on to say that the US citizens in Ukraine should be aware that the US government will not be able to evacuate the citizens in the event of Russian military action anywhere in Ukraine. Moreover, in order to have better communication, the embassy said that Americans who decide to remain in Ukraine and who do not depart immediately as advised should complete an online form.

Countries across world urge citizens to leave Ukraine

Meanwhile, as the tensions between Kyiv and Moscow continue to intensify, governments of several countries, including Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the UK, have urged their citizens to leave Ukraine “immediately”. Citing the volatile security situation along the eastern European borders, the countries have stressed that things can change at short notice. The European Union (EU), on the other hand, has asked its non-essential staff to depart from the former Soviet state, without issuing a formal 'evacuation' notice.

Additionally, on Saturday, the US State Department said that it was relocating some of its diplomatic personnel from the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, to the city of Lviv amid security concerns. Separately, Canada and Australia have stated that they were suspending embassy operations in Kyiv and opening temporary offices in Lviv in the wake of the escalation of the Ukraine crisis. Germany has also updated its travel advice on Ukraine, urging German citizens to terminate any non-essential stay as soon as possible.

It is to mention that Moscow has already surrounded Ukraine with more than 100,000 troops, along with military hardware and equipment, stirring fears of an invasion. Even though Russia has denied that the country is planning an invasion, the US intelligence has indicated that a large-scale invasion by Russia could lead to the deaths of 50,000 civilians and the fall of the government in Kyiv within two days. But Moscow called those predictions “scaremongering”.

(Image: AP)



