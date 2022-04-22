Poland: Boeing 777 Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing After Bomb Threat, Airport Closed

Amid the tumultuous security situation in eastern Europe, a Boeing 777 aircraft on Thursday was forced to make an emergency landing in Poland following a tip-off of an alleged explosive device onboard the plane. The flight en route to Poland from Dubai landed in Warsaw's Frederic Chopin airport, Ukraine 24 reported. Air security and regional police have been deployed on-site to check for potential bombs.

The plane has been moved to a remote portion of the airport, where experts are engaged in searching for explosive devices, airport spokesperson Anna Dermont said on Thursday. Meanwhile, flights from Chopin airport in the Polish capital city of Warsaw have been diverted. Dermont added that the airport has been temporarily shut down with several flights suspended from landing owing to the uncertain security issue. "Currently, special services are working to verify information about an explosive device on board the plane,” she informed.

Flights to Warsaw continuing to hold or divert to alternate airfields at this hour as it appears yet another aircraft has been subject to a threat. https://t.co/vz2Iot4EQb



The airport is NOTAM’d closed. pic.twitter.com/k26eQbmOu5 — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) April 21, 2022

Bomb threat on Boeing 777 Emirates flight to Poland

Emirates EK177 was on its way to Warsaw Chopin airport when it received a message from air traffic control, saying it had "hazardous material" onboard. Shortly after, it made an emergency landing and taxied to a secluded part of the airport. Interchanges between ATC and the flight captains revealed that the Emirates flight was the last to land before the airport closed. As of now, a police investigation is underway at Warsaw’s Chopin Airport.

"A bomb has been reported on board a Boeing 777 flying from Dubai. All airport services are working on the spot. The plane is being checked for explosives,” said Poland police spokesman Dariusz Swiderski, as quoted by Ukraine 24. About 6 hours ago the airport resumed operations, Flightradar24 reported.



#EK177 taxied to a remote area after landing just over 1 hour ago. https://t.co/0iLeX6RohD pic.twitter.com/k1YNB1wfY6 — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) April 21, 2022

Boeing bomb threat not isolated incident: Report

According to Simplyflying, the aforementioned incident is not an isolated one when it comes to Chopin-bound flights. On March 20, the airport was shut down after ATC received a bomb threat to a Wizz Air flight from Kutaisi, Georgia to Warsaw. All of Poland's Warsaw-bound flights were diverted to Katowice immediately after the threat, which eventually turned out to be a false alarm. A similar incident occurred as early as on April 20, when a Wizz Air flight WY 1515 from Chopin to the Norwegian capital Oslo was diverted to Gdansk airport for an emergency landing. The pilots rerouted after receiving a bomb threat alert from ATC, Aviation24 reported.

(Image: Unsplash (representative)