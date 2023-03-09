Poland Calls Nord Stream Blasts ‘beneficial’ For Europe, Says Russian 'dominance' Thwarted

Polish President Andrzej Duda asserted on Wednesday that the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline, which delivers Russian gas to Europe, was a positive development. According to Duda, the destruction of the pipelines thwarted Russia's "dominance", ambitions and freed Europe from dependence on Russian gas. He was speaking to CNN, when he made these comments.

His comments came amid recent media reports suggesting that the attack on the pipeline in September 2022 may have been carried out by pro-Ukrainian forces. While Duda refrained from confirming these reports, he emphasized that the cessation of Nord Stream would still be advantageous for Europe. Russia has expressed skepticism over claims that pro-Ukrainian forces damaged the pipelines. Moscow believes the US was responsible, which is what Seymour Hersch's report indicated as well.

In August 2022, Poland actively lobbied for the dismantling of the Nord Stream gas pipeline project, which it staunchly opposed. Polish President Andrzej Duda has labeled the project as a facet of Europe's appeasement strategy towards Russia, highlighting the country's reservations regarding its dependence on Russian gas. While on a visit to the United Arab Emirates, Polish President Duda proposed that all of Poland's MiG-29 fighter jets be handed over to Kyiv. However, he clarified that such a transfer should only take place as part of an international coalition that provides Ukraine with aircraft.

Polish President advocates sending fighter jets to Ukraine

Duda expressed confidence that Ukraine would be able to make immediate use of the planes, but did not disclose how many Soviet-made planes are currently held in Poland's arsenal. The Polish President made these comments during an interview with CNN. In addition to proposing the transfer of Polish MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, Duda also advocated for Ukrainian pilots to receive training to operate US-made F-16 fighter jets. Duda emphasised that such training would enable Kiev's Armed Forces to meet NATO standards. At least two Ukrainian pilots are presently in the US, where their skills are being assessed in flight simulators to determine the amount of time required to learn how to operate various American military aircraft.