Poland Confirms No Migrants Camping In Belarus Border; Warns Efforts To Enter EU Continue

Polish officials on Friday confirmed that there were no immigrants camping along the border of Belarus on the European Union's (EU) eastern boundary. However, the officials cautioned that efforts to unlawfully enter the EU's jurisdiction continue and that the situation is becoming more aggressive, AP reported.

According to Anna Michalska, a spokesperson for Poland's Border Guard, some 50 refugees broke past a fence and entered Poland on Thursday. Among those immigrants was a family of five who expressed a desire to remain in Poland and wanted to open the settlement process. Michalska stated that the others would have to go back to Belarus. Further, two more large gatherings of immigrants were turned away by officials and prevented from entering through the fences. As per AP, some immigrants have even attacked Polish border guards with stones and tree branches.

On the other hand, Ukraine informed that it will be constructing a border fence and ditches along its border with Belarus and said it will undertake military manoeuvres, to block any attempted migrant inflow. Meanwhile, hundreds of Iraqi refugees returned to their native nation from Belarus on Thursday, leaving their chances of entering the EU nation. Despite this, many refugees stayed in a heated warehouse-type facility that recently opened. The facility has been built close to the border of Belarus. Since November 8, they had been camping in the chilly and rainy wilderness, AP reported.

Charity organised for migrants in Poland

In order to help the hundreds of migrants who had entered Poland, a charity collection was organised at Michalowo, near Poland's border with Belarus, with locals and others from across the country providing clothing, comforters, meals, toys, as well as other essential supplies. The response to the donation from all over Poland “is tremendous, it’s great, and I think we are helping those people really, really deeply,” the deputy mayor of Michalowo Konrad Sikora told AP.

However, some of the most vulnerable immigrants are still remaining in the wet woods of Poland, while others are waiting for their international protection petitions to be approved at hospitals or secured foreigner centres, but in the vast majority of situations, those petitions are turned down.

Border crisis a 'security challenge': NATO

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, on Friday, reaffirmed his concern that the border issue, as well as the immigration situation, poses a security challenge. As per AP, Stoltenberg told media in Berlin, “We are ready to provide support.” He applauded the fact that "Iraq is now taking back people and have stopped” flying migrants to Belarus. However, during a trip to North Macedonia, Poland's President Andrzej Duda claimed that in recent meetings with Stoltenberg, he has identified all potential hypothetical military threats that may come from Belarus.

Tensions and conflicts have risen along the Poland-Belarus boundary in recent days due to the shocking increase of migrants seeking to cross borders, trapping roughly 2,000 individuals between the two nations. Polish border guards used water cannons as well as tear gas to disperse stone-throwing immigrants on Tuesday. Poland blamed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's administration of arming individuals attempting to enter the border with smoke grenades and other weapons, AP reported.

(Image: AP)