Poland Confirms US To Deploy 2500 Additional Troops In Country: Report

More United States troops will be deployed to Poland as the US plans to move soldiers to Eastern Europe. Pawel Soloch, the head of the Polish National State Bureau informed that the US will deploy 2500 more troops to Poland as it transfers soldiers to Eastern Europe, Sputnik reported. Presently, there are around 5500 US troops deployed in Poland and more troops are expected to reach Poland.

Pawel Soloch told Polskie Radio that they were dependent on American soldiers and negotiations were held, as per Sputnik. He further added that the US has announced the transfer of over 8000 to 8500 soldiers for Eastern Europe and he believes that Poland will have around 2500 more troops. He highlighted that they are currently considering two plans and one option among them is the presence of US troops in Eastern Europe including Poland. Furthermore, he informed that they plan for the development of a mechanism to deploy a significant amount of troops, if the need arises.

US to move troops to Eastern Europe in 'near term': Biden

US President Joe Biden on January 28 announced that he planned to transfer more US troops to Eastern Europe and the NATO countries. After the return of Air Force One, Biden told reporters, "I’ll be moving U.S. troops to Eastern Europe and the NATO countries in the near term— not a lot." Later, the Pentagon highlighted that additional troops have been placed on high alert to prepare for the possibility of being deployed to Eastern Europe, as per the Sputnik report. The Pentagon added that the troops will not be part of the 8500 troops that have been designated to assist the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Response Force in the region.

Earlier on Tuesday, 25 January, Biden told reporters that he might be moving some of the troops in the nearer future. Speaking to reporters, Biden said, "I may be moving some of those troops in the nearer term, just because it takes time." The increased military assistance from the United States comes amid the growing border tensions between Ukraine and Russia. The Western nations have alleged Russia of deploying troops on the border with Ukraine and they have alleged that Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine. Russia has denied the claims made by the West and highlighted that their troops are present within their territory.