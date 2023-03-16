Poland Court Convicts Activist For Assisting Woman In Abortion; Know More

A court in Poland convicted an activist for helping a pregnant woman in getting access to abortion pills. According to The Guardian, the activist was sentenced to eight months of community service in a landmark case over abortion rights. The predominantly catholic country is known for its stringent outlook towards abortion rights. The country’s anti-abortion laws are among the most restrictive piece of legislation in Europe. The law allows termination of pregnancy only in the event of incest, rape or a risk to the mother’s health.

“I do not feel that I am facing the court alone,” said Activist Justyna Wydrzynska at the hearing on Tuesday. “Behind me are my friends and hundreds of women I have not had the luck to meet yet,” the activist added as per the report by The Guardian. As per Polish laws, helping a woman to get an abortion in Poland is also illegal. Wydrzynska is a member of the group called “Abortion Dream Team (ADT)”. The activist group helps polish women get access to abortion drugs and also facilitates terminations abroad. During the hearing, she told the court in Warsaw that she sent pills to the woman who was also a victim of domestic violence. The group asserted in a statement that the distressed woman called the group’s helpline number and asked for help in terminating the pregnancy. Wydrzynska then went on to mail the pills to the woman who was in “crisis”.

‘The pills were the safest way to terminate pregnancy’: Wydrzynska

During the hearing, Wydrzynska argued that the pill was the "safest way" to terminate the pregnancy and assured the Polish court that she had those pills for personal use. “The pills which I had for my personal use and which I had sent to Ania (the woman whose pregnancy was terminated) are the safest way to terminate a pregnancy in Poland at the moment,” she said during the hearing. “I didn’t want Ania to risk her life by taking dangerous steps since a solution is so easy and medically safe,” she added.

The abortion procedure in the country has become heavily restrictive since 1993. However, things became even more intense when in January 2021, the Polish parliament only made the right legal in cases of a crime such as rape, incest or when the mother’s health is at stake. However, according to The Guardian, the law criminalises abortion providers, which means that self-managed abortions are not criminalised in the Polish court. Over the year, the ADT activists managed to work under these regulations, however, Ania’s situation was different. During the hearing, the lawyers of the activist argued that Aina’s situation was not ordinary since her husband forbade her from travelling to Germany to access an abortion.

The issue of domestic violence made the matter even more urgent. The whole team was busted after Ania’s husband found the package with pills and notified the authorities. “I do not feel guilty. Hearing the details of Ania’s situation in this courtroom has only strengthened my conviction that I made the right choice,” Wydrzynska concluded in the hearing. Following the verdict, the activist also expressed her intentions to further appeal against the sentence.