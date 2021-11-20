Poland Defence Min Mariusz Blaszczak Claims Migrants Trying To Cross Border During Night

Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak has claimed that several groups of migrants try to cross the border and enter Poland unlawfully overnight. Speaking to Polsat television, Mariusz Blaszczak said that there were several attempts made by migrants to cross the border like the previous nights, reported TASS.

Blaszczak has accused the Belarusian forces of supervising the migrants. The Polish Defence minister has said that the forces find the spots that are suitable for crossing the border, as per the TASS report. Furthermore, they provide people from the Middle East with various items that they require to cross through the border.

As per the TASS report, Polish security personnel at the border this year have prevented 35,000 attempts of illegal crossing at the Polish-Belarusian border, which has increased by 400 times. The situation at the border became tense as a few thousand migrants tried to cross the border on 8 November.

Poland confirms no migrants camping in Belarus border

Earlier on Friday, 19 November, Polish officials confirmed that no immigrants were camping along the border of Belarus on the European Union's (EU) eastern boundary. However, the officials cautioned that efforts to unlawfully enter the EU's jurisdiction continue and that the situation is becoming more aggressive, according to The Associated Press. Anna Michalska, a spokesperson for Poland's Border Guard informed that around 50 refugees broke past a fence and entered Poland on Thursday. Among those immigrants was a family of five who expressed a desire to remain in Poland and wanted to open the settlement process, according to AP. Michalska stated that the others would have to go back to Belarus. Two other large groups of migrants were stopped from entering and some migrants threw stones and used tree branches to hit Polish border guards. In order to help the hundreds of migrants who had entered Poland, a charity collection was organised at Michalowo, near Poland's border with Belarus.

