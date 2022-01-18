Poland Enters 5th COVID Wave, Cases Likely To Peak In Mid-Feb: Health Min Niedzielski

Amid the surging COVID cases and fatalities observed in Poland, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski on Monday warned the citizens of severe consequences. He said the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has already struck the country and COVID cases will spike in the days to come. "We already have the fifth wave of the pandemic. We predict that infections will peak in mid-February and that peak will be at about 60,000 cases a day," Niedzielski informed while addressing a press conference, reported Xinhua.

Notably, among other European countries, Poland has one of the lowest rates of double-jabbed citizens. Vaccine hesitancy among citizens is one of the significant reasons behind the surge, and experts believe that an underdeveloped healthcare system has largely contributed to the struggle Poland is currently facing. Cases of COVID-19 fueled by the Omicron variant have put the country's health department under extreme pressure. According to the BBC, nearly 40% of Poland's population has not received the COVID vaccine.

COVID situation in Poland and UK

Poland reported 10,445 new cases of COVID-19, followed by four deaths on Monday. The total number of cases has reached 4,323,482 and total death cases have reached 102,309, making Poland the latest European country to cross 100,000 COVID-related deaths and sixth on the list of countries with the highest mortality rate from coronavirus. A week ago, more than 15 members of the Poland government's medical council left their posts, citing the government's inaction towards the COVID situation. The government is aiming to establish the advisory soon, reported Xinhua

Meanwhile, in the UK, the death toll from COVID-19 have crossed 1,50,000 as more than 15 million people have been infected by the deadly coronavirus so far, said the governmental data. The UK registered a total of 1,422,224 fresh COVID cases, followed by 77 deaths on Monday. The country's health care system is facing a huge struggle due to a high number of admissions. The situation in the UK has been marked as "critical" by many hospitals. 91% of people aged 12 and over in the United Kingdom have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine, and 83% of the population have received the second dose, while 63% of the total population have received a booster jab.

Image: Mzgovpl/@Twitter/Pixabay