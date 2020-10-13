Poland Evacuates Over 750 People To Neutralize 5-ton 'Tallboy' WW2 Bomb Found Underwater

Over 750 people in northwest Poland have been evacuated as Navy sappers plan to neutralize a British World War II bomb 'Tallboy' which was found under a waterway leading to the port of Szczecin. The giant Tallboy which weighs approximately 5.4 tonnes was found resting under the water in September 2019, during work to deepen the waterway. The exact position of the bomb is the southern edge of a popular Baltic Sea resort of Swinoujscie which in earlier times was a busy Nazi Germany military port during wars.

Poland: British World War II bomb found in Szczecin

A bomb defusal project which aims to neutralize the Tallboy underwater by detonating its explosives in a controlled way began on Monday. Due to the risk that this neutralization project poses to the citizens, hundreds of people within 2.5 km of the bomb in northwest Poland have been evacuated and the nearby ferry service has also been suspended. This project is expected to last for five days. This project is said to be the first such operation underwater. Earlier, such a bomb had also been neutralized on land in Germany, Norway and France.

British aeronautical engineer Barnes Wallis had designed Tallboy and it was used in the British World War II by the Royal Air Force to destroy large Nazi-controlled objects using underground shocks. The one found in Poland was used in April 1945 on the Nazi German battleship Luetzow. As per the experts from the 12 Division of Balers in Wolin, there is no valid explanation of why the bomb did not explode at that time.

(With agency inputs, Image: Twitter| @WW2Facts)