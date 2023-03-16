Poland Has 'dismantled' Entire Russian Spy Ring, Says Polish Defense Ministry

The Polish Defence Ministry asserted that the country's counterintelligence has dismantled the entire Russian spy ring which was allegedly operating in the country. According to Daily Mail, the assertion came after it was reported that the Polish authorities have arrested six suspected foreign agents over espionage charges. Poland’s National Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak told the Polish public radio PRI on Thursday. The minister stated that an espionage group was operating in the county and was collecting information to help Moscow in the Russia-Ukraine war.

According to Telegraph UK, the Polish interior minister is expected to address the issue in a press conference at 11 am (local time). On Wednesday, the Polish radio station RMF reported that they have arrested six foreigners working for the Russian secret service. The Warsaw authorities accused the arrested foreign nationals of “preparing a sabotage in Poland.” The suspects were arrested after the authorities discovered hidden cameras which were placed on important railway routes and junctions. Some of the railway routes where the alleged cameras were placed, were leading to the country’s southeast, including an airport which is designated as one of the main transfer points for Ukraine-bound Western weapons and ammunition.

Authorities are on high alert in the railroad areas

As per the report by the Polish news outlet, the ABW officers have evidence that the group were paid by Russian intelligence. The officers asserted that the group were tasked with carrying out “propaganda activities” which has the potential to disrupt Polish-Ukraine relations. The Polish crusade for dismantling the Russian spy ring has intensified following the Russia-Ukraine war. Last month, the authorities charged Russian citizens for spying for Russia from 2015-2022. The alleged spy was running a business in Poland and was arrested in April last year. In March last year, a man working for the Warsaw registry office was arrested on suspicion of transferring “operationally valuable data,” to the Russian intelligence services.