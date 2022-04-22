Poland: Multiple Mine Explosions Injure Several; At Least 32 Injured, 7 Missing

A day after a methane explosion killed at least five people in Poland, another explosion took place in southern Poland late on Thursday. The initial explosion took place about 1,000 meters underground at the mine in Pawlowice, near the Czech border on Wednesday at midnight.

The second explosion took place nearly three hours into the rescue operation. The explosion hampered the rescue operation as the communication channel was destroyed in the blast. According to a report by AP, at least ten rescuers were injured while searching for seven people who were missing since the explosion. While speaking to AP, the officials said at least 32 people who were injured in the incident were hospitalised and were receiving treatment.

No one killed in the mine explosions

Nobody was killed in the explosion, the state Supreme Mining Authority confirmed. Meanwhile, the head of the regional ambulance said among those injured in the explosion, at least three had critical burn injuries.

Earlier on Thursday, the JSW company that operates the mine had said rescue crews were pumping air underground seeking to lower methane levels and reduce the risk of further blasts in the area of the search.

"At least 25 people who received injuries in the explosions on Wednesday are shifted to a nearby hospital. Among those injured in the explosion, at least nine of them are in serious condition," said the company.

Notably, Poland imported coal for almost 70% of its energy, drawing criticism from the European Union and environmental organisations concerned about CO2 emissions and climate change.

The Poland government has been actively scaling down the use of coal and recently announced it would end coal imports from Russia by May. The action is a part of Poland’s drive to wean off dependence on Russian energy sources, but also comes in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP