Poland: Plane Draws 40-mile-wide Phrase To Send Anti-war Message Near Poznan

As tensions mount between Europe and Russia over the latter’s invasion of Ukraine, an aircraft flew over Poland, spelling out the phrase - 'make beer not war' - in its flight path. The two-seater plane took off from the city of Poznan in west-central Poland. It first began flying towards the west before starting to make the phrase in the sky, according to flightradar24.com's data. The aircraft was able to form the 40-mile-wide sentence in the sky via its flight path in approximately four hours. It then landed back in Poznan on Saturday evening, May 14.

Hundreds of thousands of users went active on the flightradar24.com website to track the movement of the awe-inspiring flight in the sky that displayed a message against war. The aircraft’s move comes at a time of heightened tension across Europe as Finland and Sweden prepare to join the NATO alliance for security against Russia’s aggression. The aircraft involved in the flight phrase-making is part of the fleet at Smart Aviation, a flight school based in Poznan, according to The PA news agency. It was being flown by a Polish pilot.

The phrase also displayed a heart shape, implying a message of ‘love.’ The anonymous Polish pilot squawked his emergency beacon so that flight radar apps would receive a notification about his anti-war message.

Can’t stop following this plane in Poland spelling out ‘make beer not war’ with his flight path 😄 pic.twitter.com/ibZ34kerZh — Yav Keogh (@YavannaKeogh) May 14, 2022

Russia threatens retaliation to NATO countries for bringing military assets on its border

The flight path phrase was made in Poland at a time when Moscow on Saturday warned that if the defensive alliance NATO deploys military infrastructure close to Russia's border, it will take “precautionary and retaliatory measures” to safeguard its national security. Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Russia’s state-affiliated Interfax, "It will be necessary to respond." He continued that by taking such defensive and precautionary measures, Russia would ensure the “viability of deterrence.” Moscow has no hostile intentions towards Finland and Sweden, reiterated the Deputy Foreign Minister.

He reminded that the Kremlin’s response will depend on “how close” NATO’s military infrastructure and assets come to Russia’s borders, threatening prospects of a full blown out war that will spill into the European territory. The Kremlin has warned the Baltic states of Finland and Sweden of a “military-technical” action for their bid of joining NATO.

“The expansion of NATO and the approach of the alliance to our borders does not make the world and our continent more stable and secure,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.