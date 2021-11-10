Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of masterminding thousands of migrants to march towards the Polish-Belarusian border. Speaking at a parliamentary briefing on Tuesday, Morawiecki asserted that the "neo-imperialist politics of Russia are advancing" towards Belarus. The Polish PM's comments came after thousands of migrants stormed the eastern Poland-Belarus borders as a part of "a directed spectacle," the Politico reported.

Calling it a part of a "bigger operation", PM Morawiecki stated that he was convinced of a potential "coordinated attack...or a new kind of war, in which people are used as living shields." PM Morawiecki also accused "the executor" Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of orchestrating the wave of migrants with the help of an "enabler". He said, "This enabler is President Putin, who shows a determination to carry out the scenario of rebuilding the Russian Empire, the scenario we all have to forcefully oppose," Morawiecki said lambasting the authoritarian Belarusian President alongside Putin, the Politico reported. The Polish PM also called out Belarus and Russia for attempting to "destabilise" the European Union by pushing swarms of migrants into member countries. It is to be noted that neither Belarus nor Russia is a part of the EU.

"We’re convinced that the operations on Poland’s eastern border … are part of a bigger operation, part of a more coordinated attack, an attack that has the character of a new kind of war, in which people are used as living shields, and in which another weapon, known from other wars has been used … disinformation,” Poland PM added, as reported by Politico.

Migrant crisis escalates as several dies due to Hypothermia

As early as November 9, Polish authorities blocked several migrants trying to forcefully breach Polish borders and enter the land. Warsaw has also beefed up security in the eastern borders after at least 2,000 migrants gathered along with the areas in freezing conditions, attempting to push through the razor-wire fences, the government said in a statement, as per the Associated Press. Several video footage surfaced on the internet that showed migrants hurling logs of wood at Polish border forces.

As per reports, several undocumented migrants died in recent weeks as temperatures began to slump below zero. The Polish administration on Monday deployed around 12,000 soldiers to curb migrant influx through eastern borders, which as described by Warsaw, is "hostile conduct". In the past few months, Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia have recorded an unprecedented rise in the number of migrants attempting to breach Polish borders.

(With AP inputs)

(Image: @PIOTRMULLER_TWITTER/AP)