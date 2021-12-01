Poland PM Urges NATO To 'wake Up' Against Russia's Intent To Destabilise Region: Reports

On Tuesday, November 30, Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland's Prime Minister, urged North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries to connect the dots and "wake up" to Russian intention to destabilise the region. Speaking to BBC, he claimed recent developments demonstrated that the Kremlin and its supporters wanted to alter the geopolitical system and "disunite" the European Union. He mentioned a buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine, skyrocketing gas prices, and a situation on Poland's Belarus border as examples. The Polish Prime Minister further stated that it was not too late to act, but it still might take a few months.

It is significant to mention here that Belarus has recently been accused by NATO and EU officials of engineering a migration crisis on its border with Poland. Meanwhile, Morawiecki predicted that Ukraine might face something terrible in Ukraine, or that Europe might face another massive migration issue. He also accused Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko of being a "culprit" of the border instability. "Lukashenko has his sponsor, he has his principal in the Kremlin," Mateusz Morawiecki added referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Polish PM went on to add that when all dots are connected together, it doesn't present a very good picture, reported the outlet.

Despite disagreements with the European Union, Morawiecki indicated that rumours of Poland quitting the bloc, dubbed Polexit, were exaggerated. Terming Poland as a "common sense" member state of the EU, he denied claims that his administration was infringing EU laws with its treatment of immigration, abortion restrictions, and judicial changes. Mateusz Morawiecki also alleged that Russian propaganda was attempting to "disintegrate" the European Union, reported BBC. Meanwhile, the Russian military build-up near the Ukrainian border has been termed as "unprecedented" and "extremely worrying for many reasons" by Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

NATO Foreign Ministers' meet

It should be noted here that on Tuesday, November 30, NATO Foreign Ministers held a meeting in Riga, Latvia. During the meeting, the foreign ministers discussed key issues, including Russia's military build-up around Ukraine. They also discussed actions taken by the Belarus government and NATO's role in arms control. In a press statement, NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg asserted that they are united in preventing Russia from any further aggressive action. He also called on Russian authorities to be "transparent, de-escalate and reduce tensions."

Image: AP