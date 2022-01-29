Poland President Claims Russia-Ukraine Conflict Complicated International Political Scene

Russian troop operations near Ukraine's border, which have heightened fears of an invasion, have complicated the international political environment to an unprecedented degree, Poland's president, Andrzej Duda said on Friday. According to the Associated Press President Andrzej Duda described the situation as challenging and compared it to the breakdown of the communist government in Central and Eastern Europe in 1989, when Moscow was in charge.

Duda spoke following a National Security Council meeting with top national security officials and political leaders to consider heightened tensions along Russia's border with Ukraine, a country that has long desired to join Western political and military systems and alliances. According to the media agency, Duda stated that Warsaw values the security, sovereignty, and freedom of neighbouring Ukraine and Belarus on a strategic level. Prior to the meeting, Duda remarked that for now there are no direct military threats to Poland, Associated Press reported.

Poland to evacuate its diplomats from Kyiv

In the midst of the escalating situation in Ukraine, Poland announced on Friday that it has devised a plan to remove its diplomats from Kyiv, according to news agency Sputnik. The Russian news agency cited a chat between Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz and Polskie Radio as saying that the leader has clarified Poland's position on the ongoing tensions between Moscow and Kyiv. In addition, Przydacz stated that the final decision has not yet been made, but that Poland may remove its ambassadors.

According to Sputnik, Przydacz said, "At the moment, there is no such decision on the evacuation of Polish diplomats. At the same time, I will not conceal the reality that we already have formulated strategies and some time ago, we studied at the foreign ministry all sorts of procedures, we are in contact so as not to run into surprises. At the same time, there is no such solution at this stage."

Poland urged NATO & EU to support Ukraine

In addition, Poland's parliament passed a resolution on Thursday denouncing Russia's military buildup, which they said was aimed against international law and damaged order and peace in Europe. The Polish parliament also urged NATO and European Union members to provide full assistance to Ukraine, which is "facing war." Poland's lawmakers emphasised that Ukraine has the right to choose its own path and that Kyiv should continue to have access to NATO and the EU.

Sergey Lavrov, Russia's foreign minister, said Friday that Moscow will not provoke a conflict in Ukraine, but warned that the West will not be allowed to trample on Russia's security interests. Russia has gathered more than 100,000 troops, according to various media reports, near Ukraine border.

(With inputs from agencies)

(Image: AP)