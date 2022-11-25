Poland Rejects German Air Defence System Offer, Urges Berlin To Send It To Ukraine Instead

Poland's populist ruling party on Thursday lambasted Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki's anti-Russian government saying that it was sacrificing the country’s security with a "war next door" in Ukraine. It derided Poland's recent appeal to Germany for sending the air-defense system directly to Ukraine to counter the ongoing Russian military offensive. For the sake of a domestic political struggle, the Polish premier's ruling party is exploiting the German sentiment for short-term gain and posing a broader threat to the country's security, the opposition lawmakers asserted, objecting to Poland's weapons and equipment proposals for Ukraine, according to the Polish press reports.

Poland's proposal will involve NATO in 'direct clash with Russia': Critics warn

A leading Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita Daily on Thursday ran a front piece calling Poland's new proposal asking Germany to directly send air defense systems to Ukraine as “shocking." Critics and Poles who have been opposing Poland government's stance on the Russia-Ukraine war said that such a move would imply sending German soldiers to Ukraine to operate the system, and "that, in turn, would involve NATO in a direct clash with Russia." This, they said, is something the alliance has been "trying to avoid from the beginning.”

Many expressed shock at the suggestion owing to Germany's past and its role in World War II and called the Polish leader's suggestion 'outrageous'. In the worst war in Europe since 1945, this is an unforgivable mistake" the editor of the Polish paper wrote. It went on to add that proposal also affects Poland’s credibility as it also gives a clear signal to Germans that Poland "does not want its help."

Germany, earlier this week, made an offer to Warsaw to send Eurofighter planes and Patriot defense systems to help defend Poland’s airspace, after a Ukrainian stray projectile that landed in its territory killed two. Poland’s Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak received Germany's offer with “satisfaction." On Wednesday, however, Polish leaders told Germany that it would be better if Germany places the defense systems in western Ukraine itself. Ukrainian Ambassador to Warsaw, Vasyl Zvarych, meanwhile thanked Poland on Twitter, saying that Ukrainian forces need as many air defense weapons as it can get from its allies.