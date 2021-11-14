Poland: Rights Groups Condemn Warsaw For Restricting Access To Belarus Border Amid Crisis

Human rights groups condemned the Polish government for banning access of journalists, lawyers and aid workers to the country’s borders with Belarus, as eastern European nations battle an unprecedented migrant crisis. No journalist or any kind of media personnel have been allowed near the polish side of the 418 km long border for the past months, Al Jazeera reported. Now, with the dispute making international headlines, rights groups have said that media access was pivotal for objective and fact-based reporting.

Polish media outlets along with Reporters without Borders, an NGO aimed at protecting freedom of the press, have made a joint call for the removal of the ban. Slamming the restrictions as “arbitrary and disproportionate,” they asserted that it was paramount for journalists to access the location in order for the correct information to reach the world.

It is imperative to note that Polish authorities have established checkpoints all along the Polish-Belarusian border. Anybody, including media personnel and aid workers trying to enter the blocked area, is being detained. Only those who can prove that they live in the restricted area are allowed past the barricades.

What is happening on the Poland-Belarus border?

Hundreds of asylum seekers, especially from conflict-ridden Arab states, have been trying to enter the European Union through Poland. As per the Polish Border Agency, more than 16,000 attempts have been made to illegally cross the border since August. But, with wildlands and freezing temperatures, scores of migrants continue to die. In the most recent development, the Belarusian administration, which has been accused of ‘regional terrorism’ has now threatened to cut gas to Europe via a major pipeline that connects the continent to its biggest supplier- Russia.

(Image: AP)