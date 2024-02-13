Advertisement

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasised the need for the European Union to bolster its military capabilities in order to gain respect on the global stage, during a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Monday.

Speaking against the backdrop of recent geopolitical tensions and concerns about the reliability of the United States as a security partner, Tusk stressed the importance of Europe becoming a serious military power.

What exactly did the Polish PM say?

"We will be respected in all the capitals of the world if we believe that the European Union can be a power not only of civilization, economy, and science, but also a military power," Tusk remarked during a joint press conference with Scholz, as per a report from Politico.

While Tusk did not directly reference former U.S. President Donald Trump, whose recent remarks on NATO and defense spending have raised eyebrows, his comments underscored growing apprehensions within Europe about the future of transatlantic security arrangements.

Tusk highlighted the evolving cooperation between Poland and Germany, particularly in the context of defending Ukraine against Russian aggression. He emphasized the need for closer military cooperation among European nations in response to shifting geopolitical dynamics.

In a nod to NATO's principles, Tusk echoed the sentiment of "All for one, and one for all!" during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris earlier in the day.

German chancellor echoed Tusk's sentiments

Scholz echoed Tusk's sentiments, emphasizing the importance of solidarity within NATO and proposing revitalizing the Weimar Triangle, a forum comprising Poland, Germany, and France, to foster deeper cooperation and drive new momentum for the European Union.

The discussions among the three leaders underscored efforts to strengthen European unity and security cooperation, particularly in light of recent geopolitical challenges and uncertainties. As Europe grapples with evolving security threats, the call for enhanced military capabilities reflects a broader reassessment of the continent's role in global affairs.