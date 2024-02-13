English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 11:34 IST

To Attain Global Respect, Europe Needs to Develop Military Might, says Polish PM

Polish PM Donald Tusk said that EU will be respected in all capitals of the world only when it develops military might.

Sagar Kar
Donald Tusk and Olaf Scholz
Donald Tusk and Olaf Scholz | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasised the need for the European Union to bolster its military capabilities in order to gain respect on the global stage, during a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Monday.

Speaking against the backdrop of recent geopolitical tensions and concerns about the reliability of the United States as a security partner, Tusk stressed the importance of Europe becoming a serious military power.

Advertisement

What exactly did the Polish PM say?

"We will be respected in all the capitals of the world if we believe that the European Union can be a power not only of civilization, economy, and science, but also a military power," Tusk remarked during a joint press conference with Scholz, as per a report from Politico.

Advertisement

While Tusk did not directly reference former U.S. President Donald Trump, whose recent remarks on NATO and defense spending have raised eyebrows, his comments underscored growing apprehensions within Europe about the future of transatlantic security arrangements.

Tusk highlighted the evolving cooperation between Poland and Germany, particularly in the context of defending Ukraine against Russian aggression. He emphasized the need for closer military cooperation among European nations in response to shifting geopolitical dynamics.

Advertisement

In a nod to NATO's principles, Tusk echoed the sentiment of "All for one, and one for all!" during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris earlier in the day.

German chancellor echoed Tusk's sentiments

Scholz echoed Tusk's sentiments, emphasizing the importance of solidarity within NATO and proposing revitalizing the Weimar Triangle, a forum comprising Poland, Germany, and France, to foster deeper cooperation and drive new momentum for the European Union.

The discussions among the three leaders underscored efforts to strengthen European unity and security cooperation, particularly in light of recent geopolitical challenges and uncertainties. As Europe grapples with evolving security threats, the call for enhanced military capabilities reflects a broader reassessment of the continent's role in global affairs.

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 11:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

12 hours ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

12 hours ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

12 hours ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

12 hours ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

12 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

12 hours ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

12 hours ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

13 hours ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

13 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

16 hours ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

19 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

19 hours ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

19 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

19 hours ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

19 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

19 hours ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 3.93 lakh car sales, 13.3% growth in PV January sales: FADA

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. Sensex likely to hit 77,400 by December: Client Associates

    Business News10 minutes ago

  3. Sara Ali Khan Starrer Ae Watan Mere Watan Gets A Release Date

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  4. Akshay's Soorarai Pottru Remake Gets Its Title, 1st Look, Release Date

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  5. 'Indian media was very confident that it's going to be 5-0': Ian Bell

    Sports 11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement