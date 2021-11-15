Amid the growing migrant influx on the Poland-Belarus border, Warsaw is now sending text messages to people asking them to return to Minsk. Eyewitnesses present on the borders told Daily Sabah that automated SMSs have been received by migrants warning them that the Belarusian administration has “lied to them” and that they should retreat. “The Polish border is sealed. BLR authorities told you lies. Go back to Minsk!” the SMS reportedly reads.

Another text message from Polish authorities in #Poland/#Belarus border region: “Poland won’t let migrants pass to Germany. It will protect its borders. Don’t get fooled, don’t try to take any action.” pic.twitter.com/CPYrphYW7U — Petra Molnar (@_PMolnar) November 13, 2021

Additionally, the immigrants - mostly from the Middle East - have been asked not to consume any “pills” given to them by Belarusian soldiers. According to multiple reports, border guards have been handling down a medicine containing methadone to those who are battling freezing temperatures on the ground. Methadone, a synthetic opioid used to mitigate severe pain, is believed to help migrants “survive” their journey of crossing dense forests under near-zero temperatures.

The migrant crisis that now resonates with that of 2015, has witnessed hundreds of thousands of people trying to enter Europe through Poland. International powers have accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of orchestrating the crisis as revenge for western sanctions levied upon Belarus post his election. Russia, a staunch supporter of Minsk, has been accused of encouraging the refugees to make the perilous journey. Meanwhile, amidst reports of fresh sanctions, Lukashenko has threatened to cut off the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline and worsen the ongoing fuel crisis on the continent.

What has led to the Belarus-Poland migrant crisis?

Widespread violence in Belarus, following massive protests against the August 2020 election that reinstated authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko for the sixth term, was responded by Minsk with a fierce crackdown. This led to the arrest of more than 35,000 and another thousand being beaten by police. The mass violence carried out by the authoritarian regime was countered by the European Union and the US by imposing sanctions on Belarus.

The restrictions further tightened after Belarus diverted a Greece-bound plane to Minsk, where authorities detained journalist Raman Pratasevich. Calling it air piracy, the EU then barred Belarusian air carriers cutting imports of necessary commodities like- petroleum and potash (for fertilisers) to the country. Following this, infuriated Lukashenko refused to abide by an agreement to stem the illegal movement of migrants since the EU sanctions deprived his government of funds needed to curb the flow.

(Image: AP)