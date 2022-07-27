Poland Set To Purchase Tanks, Howitzers From South Korea To Replace Arms Sent To Ukraine

Almost 1,000 tanks, more than 600 pieces of artillery, and dozens of fighter jets are being purchased by Poland from South Korea, according to media reports. On July 27, CNN reported that the Polish Ministry of Defence stated that the country is buying South Korean tanks and fighter jets in part to replace equipment that was sent to Ukraine to aid Kyiv in defending itself against the Russian invasion.

The deal, which the ministry claimed will be officially announced in Poland on July 28, will see Warsaw buy 980 tanks based on the South Korean K2 model, 648 self-propelled K9 armoured howitzers, and 48 FA-50 fighter planes. The deal's value, however, is not confirmed yet. According to the ministry, the first 180 K2 tanks, which are produced by Hyundai Rotem and with auto-loading 120mm cannons, are anticipated to arrive this year, according to CNN.

Further, the Polish production of 800 modernised tanks is scheduled to begin in 2026, according to the media agency. Hanwha Defense's K9 howitzers, the first 48 of which are anticipated to arrive this year, will be followed in 2024 by the first 600 of a second batch. Moreover, according to the ministry, production of these will begin in Poland in 2025. CNN further reported, citing the ministry, that these armoured cars will partially replace the Soviet-era tanks that Poland gave to Ukraine to employ in its conflict with Russia.

Polish Defence Minister signs contracts for the supply of K2 tanks

Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak tweeted, "Today we have signed contracts for the supply of K2 tanks, K9 cannon howitzers and FA-50 aircraft. Our armed forces receive modern weapons, and the industry gets a chance for further development. Deliveries will start as early as 2022 and will allow for the construction of a strong army of at least 300,000."

Podpisaliśmy dziś umowy na dostawy czołgów K2, armatohaubic K9 i samolotów FA-50. Nasze siły zbrojne dostają nowoczesne uzbrojenie, a przemysł szansę na dalszy rozwój. Dostawy rozpoczną się już w 2022 r. i pozwolą na budowę silnego co najmniej 300 tysięcznego wojska. pic.twitter.com/EY5AAmD4rS — Mariusz Błaszczak (@mblaszczak) July 27, 2022

Notably, Poland has become an important member of NATO since its inception in 1999, and has purchased US-made military equipment such as Abrams main battle tanks and F-35 stealth fighter fighters. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Poland has become a strong supporter of the Ukrainian government, agreeing to supply more than 200 tanks and self-propelled howitzers to the country.

(Image: @mblaszczak/Twitter)