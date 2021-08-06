Poland Should Not Remain A Member Of European Union At All Costs: Polish Minister

The justice minister of Poland stated in an interview published on Friday, 6 August 2021, that Poland should not remain a member of the European Union at any cost, as he railed against what he dubbed the bloc's "blackmail" over Poland's judicial reforms. The remarks come as tensions between Warsaw and Brussels are rising, with a long-running disagreement over the rule of law reaching a climax as Poland faces a deadline of August 16 to follow an EU top court order or face financial penalties.

What Zbigniew Ziobro had to say?

Zbigniew Ziobro told Rzeczpospolita daily that he is an opponent of submitting to the European Union's illegal extortion carried out by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU). He sarcastically said that "EU is a good uncle who gives them money" and that they must accept all of its demands at all prices, which basically is propaganda. Ziobro, the leader of Poland's ruling coalition's arch-conservative junior partner, is the architect of the judicial makeover that has enraged Brussels, which claims Warsaw is compromising the independence of the bloc's largest eastern member's courts.

Poland must comply with a CJEU judgement ordering the disbandment of a disciplinary tribunal for judges that critics claim has grown politicised, according to the European Commission. The head of Poland's Supreme Court partially froze the chamber on Thursday. The ruling United Right party in Poland is split on how to respond to Brussels' ultimatum.

A moderate faction of the party has called for compromise. While the revisions are needed, according to Ziobro's United Poland party, to prevent certain judges from assuming they are above the law. When asked if United Poland would stay in the coalition if Poland accepted the CJEU verdict, Ziobro responded that "compromise has its limits." According to polls, the vast majority of Poles support EU membership. Nonetheless, a recent poll conducted by Rzeczpospolita found that 17% of Poles favour quitting the bloc, up from 16% in prior polls.

More about Zbigniew Ziobro

Zbigniew Ziobro serves in Mateusz Morawiecki's Cabinet as Minister of Justice of the Republic of Poland. From October 2005 to November 2007, he served in the same capacity while also acting as the Public Prosecutor General. He was elected to the Sejm on the Law and Justice party's ticket on September 25, 2005, in the 13th Kraków district.