Poland Signs NASA's Artemis Accords At The IAC 2021 Space Event In Dubai

Poland affirmed its commitment to ensuring sustainable space exploration as the Polish Space Agency's (POLSA) President Grzegorz Wrochna signed NASA's Artemis Accords on October 26 at the ongoing International Astronautical Congress (IAC) 2021 in Dubai, UAE.

NASA's Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy sealed the accord for the agency, while NASA administrator Bill Nelson thanked Poland for its commitment to establishing peaceful norms of behavior in space.

Today, we welcome a new member of the #Artemis family: Poland 🇵🇱



Poland joins a growing list of Artemis Accords signees, demonstrating their commitment to joining our efforts to establish a peaceful and safe exploration of the Moon: https://t.co/aBBMDrIw2M pic.twitter.com/N4LzFn852n — NASA Artemis (@NASAArtemis) October 26, 2021

"No one nation can accomplish these goals alone — it will take strong international commitment with partner nations to ensure the long-term sustainability of outer space. It’s exciting to see continued momentum for the Artemis Accords, as more and more countries work to secure the future of space for all of humanity", said NASA administrator Nelson.

Wrochna, on the other hand, recalled the contribution by Polish scientists and engineers in international space missions and called the Artemis Accords an important step.

“During the past 40 years, over 80 instruments designed and constructed by Polish scientists and engineers have been used in various international space missions. Poland's accession to the Artemis Accords is another important step in developing the potential of the Polish space sector in the international arena", Wrochna said.

This new deal marks the signing of a second agreement, as Russian space agency Roscosmos and space agency of the UAE entered an intergovernmental partnership to promote cooperation in space-related activities.

What are the Artemis Accords?

The Artemis Accords establish a practical set of principles to guide space exploration cooperation among nations participating in NASA’s 21st century lunar exploration plans, as per NASA. This framework of an agreement reinforces and implements the 1967 Treaty on 'Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space, Including the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies', otherwise known as the Outer Space Treaty.

These accords also reinforce the commitment by the United States and partner nations to the 'Registration Convention', the 'Agreement on the Rescue of Astronauts', and other norms of behavior that NASA and its partners have supported, including the public release of scientific data.

NASA states that more countries will join the Accords in the coming years to establish a safe, peaceful, and prosperous future in space. The administration expects that working with both new and existing partners will add new energy and capabilities to ensure the entire world can benefit from its journey of exploration and discovery.

Image: NASA