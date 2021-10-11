Poland: Tens Of Thousands Take Part In Pro-European Protests Amid 'Polexit' Alarm

Amid fears of ‘Polexit’, opposition politicians, activists and artists backing EU membership have taken part in protests across Poland. Last week, Poland’s top court had ruled that the key articles of EU law were “incompatible” with the nation’s constitution. The ruling sparked fears that Poland could follow British suit and exit the 27 nation bloc, prompting calls for major demonstrations nationwide on Sunday, 10 October.

According to AP, the protests took place in more than 100 towns and cities, with some 100,000 people turning out in Warsaw alone. While speaking at a rally in the capital city Donald Tusk, who is the former President of the European Council and now leader of the opposition Civic Platform, reportedly called on people to “defend a European Poland”. Addressing a crowd in Warsaw, Tusk expressed satisfaction at the sight of thousands of protesters and strongly denounced the actions of the ruling party.

Tusk warned that a “pseudo court, a group of people dressed in judge’s gowns and on the order of the party’s leader, in violation of the Polish constitution, decided to lead our homeland out of the EU.”

“After all, we know very well why they want to leave the European Union, in fact in order to violate citizens’ rights with impunity, to violate democratic principles and to steal without restraint,” Tusk added.

Leaders across the European Union has criticised the ruling by Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal. The top court on Thursday had rejected the core principle the EU law has primacy over national legislation in certain judicial areas. The declaration was quick to catch the attention of the European Commission, which threatened action against it. It also then triggered fear of what is now being dubbed as “Polexit” amongst other members of the bloc.

Poland PM dismisses speculation of 'Polexit'

Critics have accused the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party of politicising the judiciary since taking office in 2015. Late on Friday, Foreign ministers of both Germany and France rebuked Poland saying that “EU membership relied upon "complete and unconditional adherence to common values and rules" and this was "not simply a moral commitment. It is also a legal commitment". French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian announced that Poland’s exit was now a “de facto risk”.

However, Poland’s PM Mateusz Morawiecki has defended the controversial ruling by saying that the nation wants the rights to be respected. But Morawiecki has also insisted that Poland’s place is and will be in the European family of nations. The PiS has also said that it has no plans for what some are calling “Polexit”.

(With inputs from AP)