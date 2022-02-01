Poland To Assist Ukraine With Grom Man-portable Air Defence Systems: Report

Amid the deteriorating situation in Ukraine, Poland announced to assist the country with Grom man-portable air defence systems, drones, and ammunition. According to Russian news agency, TASS, the announcement from Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki came during a press conference before his departure to Kyiv.

The news agency said that the Polish Cabinet head told journalists that Warsaw plans to ship "ammunition, Groms, and various types of drones, and defence equipment as a measure to defend any Russian aggression." While speaking to a national TV on Monday, Polish National Security Bureau head Pawel Soloch said the country is also mulling assisting Ukraine with missile systems.

Further, he disclosed that a list of potential shipments was already sent to Ukraine and added Poland is expecting to ship another set of defence systems to Kyiv as soon as they get a response from resident Volodymyr Zelensky. Earlier last month, amid soaring tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization said that it’s putting in extra forces on standby and deploying more ships and fighter jets to Eastern Europe. As of now, Denmark said it has sent a frigate to the Baltic Sea and deployed F-16 warplanes to Lithuania. Spain informed it sent ships to join NATO’s standing maritime force and considering sending fighter jets to Bulgaria.

US, allies likely to deploy thousands of additional forces: Report

France said it was ready to send troops to Bulgaria. Subsequently, it was reported that the US is mulling deploying additional forces to Eastern European NATO countries, CNN reported. Among the countries accepting considering the deployments of forces are Romania, Bulgaria, and Hungary, according to CNN sources. The report said the deployment of troops would be up to one thousand additional forces from US, Romania, Bulgaria, and Hungary. Among 30 NATO countries, the report said only four countries including, the US are considering deploying additional forces.

Notably, Poland is a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), also called the North Atlantic Alliance, and has the largest diplomatic representation in Ukraine. Earlier last week, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz asserted that the country has made a blueprint to evacuate its diplomats from Kyiv. Furthermore, Przydacz said that the final decision has not been made yet but added Poland would possibly evacuate its diplomats.

(Image: AP)