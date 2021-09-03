Poland To Give Temporary Shelters To 500 Afghan Evacuees Who Worked With NATO

On Friday, Poland said that the country is ready to temporarily host some Afghan evacuees who had worked for NATO in Afghanistan, according to The Associated Press (AP). Michal Dworczyk, the top aide to Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, said that the country would provide short-term shelters to some 500 Afghan evacuees. He further stated that they could stay in Polland for up to three months before moving on to different countries. He further said that up to 50 persons would be allowed to settle in Polland depending on their choice. However, it has been noticed that Poland has not been the first-choice destination in Europe for migrants, reported the news agency. Speaking on Radio RMF FM, Dworczyk further stated that around 250 persons are expected to arrive on Friday from the NATO airbase in Germany.

Poland has evacuated at least 1,300 people from Kabul

According to a report, since the Taliban's takeover last month, Poland has evacuated at least 1,300 people from Kabul, mostly comprising of Afghan nationals, who had given their services to Poland's military and diplomatic mission. Dworczyk said that they were evacuated along with their families and Poland is taking responsibility for them. Meanwhile, a case is being investigated by authorities in central Poland where a 5-year-old boy, rescued from Afghanistan along with his family, died after consuming mushroom soup. The authorities said that they are investigating the mushroom poisoning of the Afghan family. They said that the family cooked soup with the highly poisonous mushrooms they found in a Polish forest.

Afghan nationals hospitalized after eating poisonous mushrooms

Meanwhile, in another incident reported from Warsaw, at least four Afghan men were hospitalised after eating poisonous mushrooms. The state Office for Foreigners said that there are around 1,300 kinds of mushrooms in Poland, out of which 200 are poisonous. They stated that though they are a famous dish but eating without knowing about them can prove dangerous, reported the news agency. Meanwhile, doctors in the country have advised people not to feed mushrooms to children, because they don't have much nutritious value. It should be noted here that death cap mushrooms are among the most poisonous in the world. In 2019, at least 27 people were hospitalized in Poland due to mushroom poisoning, however, no death was reported.

