Poland To Implement Controversial Abortion Ban Ruling Amid Countrywide Protest

The Polish government has announced the controversial court ruling that banned abortion of congenital fetuses will come into effect on Wednesday. The right-wing government, which delayed the implementation of the court ruling for months after facing resistance from civilians, has now said that it will publish the ruling as a law on Wednesday. The Law and Justice Party (PiS) said on Twitter that the judgement will be published in the Journal of Laws, making it effective across the country.

Read: Women-led Protests Against Police Violence Planned In Poland

The announcement by the government has reignited protests, with several demonstrations taking place in the capital Warsaw on Tuesday. Women's rights groups and pro-choice activists called for people to come out on the streets to protest against the government's decision. The court ruling allows abortion to take place only when the life of the mother is in danger or in case of rape and incest.

Read: Jaishankar Hosts Envoys Of Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia And Hungary

The ruling

Poland Constitutional Tribunal, the country's highest court, on October 22 ruled that the existing law allowing women to abort congenital fetuses was unconstitutional, sparking an outcry among the pro-choice activists. The ruling was passed after ten out of the 15 judges favoured a ban on abortion. Following the judgement, widespread protests broke out across the country, with demands ranging from withdrawal of the controversial order to overthrow the ruling government and to end police violence.

Read: Poland: Church Cancels Lease Of Liberal Catholic Magazine

The court order was triggered after lawmakers from the ruling Law and Justice party mounted a legal challenge against the existing law that allowed abortion of malformed fetuses, citing discrimination against unborn babies. The court, which has a majority of judges nominated by the nationalist party, ruled in favour and called the existing law unconstitutional. Also note that Poland already has one of the strictest abortion laws in Europe, which was negotiated in 1993 between the then government and the Catholic Church, that too at a time when the Vatican had a Polish Pope.

Read: Thousands Rally Against Abortion Ban In Poland On Women's Vote Anniversary

(Image Credit: AP)

