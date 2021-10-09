Poland Triggers Fears Of 'Polexit' After Challenging EU's Core Principle

A day after Poland challenged a European Union core principle, fears have arisen that the country could follow British suit and exit the bloc. On Thursday, Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal ruled against the primacy of EU laws over the country’s legislation in certain judicial matters. In addendum, it also declared some of the bloc’s treaties as being “incompatible” with the country’s constitution.

The declaration was quick to catch the attention of the European Commission, which threatened action against it. Meanwhile, it also triggered fear of what is now being dubbed as ‘Polexit’ amongst other members of the bloc. Late on Friday, Foreign ministers of both Germany and France rebuked Poland saying that “EU membership relied upon "complete and unconditional adherence to common values and rules" and this was "not simply a moral commitment. It is also a legal commitment". French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian announced that Poland’s exit was now a “de facto risk”.

EC says bloc's laws are binding on all members

Poland has been a member of the European Union since 2004. In a statement, the European Commission said that the EU law has primacy over national laws, including constitutional provisions. “All rulings by the European Court of Justice are binding on all member states' authorities, including national courts," it added. Further, the EU said that it will “analyse the ruling of Polish Constitutional Tribunal in detail and we will decide on the next steps,” and warned that it would “not hesitate to make use of its power under the treaties to safeguard the uniform application and integrity of Union law.”

While reaffirming the primacy of EU law, the statement also said that the European Union is a community of values and of law, which must be upheld in all member states. It added that the rights of Europeans under the treaties must be protected, no matter where they live in the EU. “The European Commission has the task of safeguarding the proper functioning of the Union's legal order and it will continue to ensure that,” the bloc said.

Image: AP