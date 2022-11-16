Poland's President Says Missile Strike Was An 'unfortunate Accident'; Not 'intentional'

After US President Joe Biden said that it is "unlikely" that the missile strike on Poland was carried out by Russia, Poland's President Andrzej Duda has now said that the missile strike appears to be an "unfortunate accident" and not a deliberate intentional attack, according to a report from the Associated Press.

The missile strike occurred near the Polish-Ukrainian border and as per a report from Financial Times, it was a result of a malfunctioning Ukrainian missile defence system. After the missile strike killed two people, Poland chaired an emergency meeting.

Russia criticised the hysterical response of other countries to the missile strike and praised US President Joe Biden's "restrained" and "professional" reaction. Kremlin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, "We have witnessed another hysterical, frenzied, Russophobic reaction that was not based on any real data," whilst adding that, "All experts realised that it could not have been a missile linked to the Russian armed forces." Germany's chancellor Olaf Scholz also cautioned against jumping to conclusions. NATO also adopted a careful statement, which reflected restraint.

Ukraine blames Russia

Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared to be blaming Russia for his own nation's malfunctioning missile defence systems. He called the strike a "very significant escalation". It seems much of the confusion occurred because the projectile that struck Poland was of Soviet origin. It is pertinent to note that Ukraine maintains a significant amount of legacy Soviet armaments. Ukraine is using all the missile defence systems it has, be it the new ones supplied by the West or the legacy Soviet ones, to protect its critical infrastructure. Since the attack on the Crimea bridge, Russia has been carrying out strikes on Ukraine's critical infrastructure, with only a brief pause during the retreat of its troops from Kherson.

Analysts believe that pause occurred during the retreat from Kherson because Russia's human resources were dedicated to carrying out an orderly retreat. Evidence does indicate that the retreat from Kherson has been orderly, unlike the retreat from Kharkiv. Russian troops left behind very little ammunition and armaments.