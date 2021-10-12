Polexit Is ‘a Fake News’, Says Polish Leader Morawiecki Amid Pro-EU Demonstrations

Poland’s prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki on 11 October 1denied the speculations that the European country would take Poland out of the European Union, or do a “Polexit.” In a remark on Monday, he stated that the rumours were completely untrue and a “harmful myth.” His comments came amid the nationwide protests against government policies that critics said could cost Poland its EU membership, Associated Press reported. The widespread demonstrations were sparked after a court’s ruling that the Polish Constitution had supremacy over EU law. Morawiecki, however, tweeted Monday that “Polexit” is “fake news” as he reiterated that all of Poland’s obligations resulting from EU law “remain in force.”

“The Union is too serious a Community to be taken into the realm of fairly tales,” Morawiecki tweeted. “It is a place of mutual benefits, but also of real challenges to all the Union nations.”

The speculations of Poland abandoning the European Union emerged as Poland’s highly critical right-wing government clashed with the EU over its policies, insisting that the bloc needed readjustment to its policies. In Warsaw, an estimated crowd of 100,000 revolted against the EU policies, at least four people were detained, said the police, as per AP. Among those arrested was the nephew of Morawiecki. The latter stirred controversy alleging that the police officer physically assaulted him and while detained him. A government backing the Roman Catholic Episcopate told Poland’s Vatican Radio that the citizens in Rome “want to stay in Europe" and that “no reasonable person wants to leave it.”

Fears broil over Poland abandoning EU like the UK

Just a day after Poland challenged a European Union core principle, fears have arisen that the country could follow the British suit and exit the bloc. Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal ruled against the primacy of EU laws over the country’s legislation in certain judicial matters. In addendum, it also declared some of the bloc’s treaties as being “incompatible” with the country’s constitution. Donald Tusk, the top opposition leader in Poland and a former EU leader, warned that a “pseudo court, a group of people dressed in judge’s gowns and on the order of the party’s leader, in violation of the Polish constitution, decided to lead our homeland out of the EU.” “After all, we know very well why they want to leave the European Union, in fact in order to violate citizens’ rights with impunity, to violate democratic principles and to steal without restraint,” Tusk added.