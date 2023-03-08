Polish Government Under Fire Over Suicide Of Opposition MP’s Son

The ruling party of Poland is facing massive criticism over the death of an opposition MP's son after a state-run media outlet claimed that he was a victim of a paedophile. On Tuesday, the Polish parliament, the Sejm, mourned the death of the 15-year-old boy by standing a minute in silence during the funeral of Mikolaj Filiks.

According to The Guardian report, his mother, Magdalena Filiks, who is an MP from Poland's major opposition party, Civic Platform, said a week ago that her son committed suicide in February. Mikolaj Filiks took his life after a report was published on a convicted paedophile by Radio Szczeci. Earlier in December, the state-run broadcaster Polskie Radio network revealed the minors' ages, including a few details about the MP's son that made his identity clear.

What is the Polish ruling party's take on the death of opposition MP's son?

The report said that the accused man, whose 2021 trial had been carried out in a secret manner to protect his victims, was a former Civic Platform member and election candidate and an LGBT activist. Lately, several other state media reported the same news, leading to an uproar in Poland, with supporters from the opposition alleging that the national-conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party did it for their political objectives.

The ruling party of Poland, which is yet to face a tight election this year, controls the country's media and has also led several campaigns against the LGBT community. The supporters of the ruling Law and Justice party have claimed that the opposition Civic party deliberately covered up the original convicted man. Meanwhile, the leader of Civic Platform, Donald Tusk, who is also the former Polish prime minister of Poland and president of the European Council, vowed to hold PiS accountable for every villainy. On Twitter, he wrote, I will "hold PiS to account for every villainy, for all human harm and tragedies they have caused while in power".

On the other hand, the government's supporters have accused the opposition party of playing up the tragedy. The country's education minister, Przemyslaw Czarnek, said that it was "detrimental to society" that the case had not been reported earlier. "The very people who shout so loudly about the fight against paedophilia are hiding paedophiles in their ranks," he said.

Government controls country's media, claim opposition

According to The Guardian, after the ruling PiS gained victory in 2015, they began to rule Poland's state-owned media, and since then, multiple national and international reports have alleged that the state TV and radio work as the government's mouthpieces to propagate the government's agenda. Also, the government, which is involved in a long-running row with the EU over rule of law issues, includes freedom of the press. It has been said that Poland's ruling party's policies are biassed to such an extent that they work against the liberal opposition.

Image: Twitter/@Filkismagdalena/AP