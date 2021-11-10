Polish Govt Warns Belarus Of Halting Movement Across Border Amid Migrant Standoff

On Wednesday, Poland sent a warning to Belarusian authorities about the possibility of completely halting all movement across the border, Piotr Muller, a Polish government spokesperson, informed the Wirtualna Polska news outlet as reported by Sputnik. Since Monday, November 8, at least 2,000 refugees have been stranded at the Belarusian-Polish border. Meanwhile, Minsk stated that these refugees are from Africa and the Middle east.

Polish officials have deployed security troops to the border as part of measures to prevent refugees from crossing, which has escalated tensions. Katarzyna Zdanovich, a spokeswoman for the border committee in Poland's Podlaskie area, informed that the closure of the Kuznica checkpoint has led to a huge queue of trucks at the Polish-Belarusian border.

"We continue to give information to the Belarusian authorities regarding the consequences of their conduct. There is a high possibility of a complete border shutdown with Belarus," Muller remarked. He further stated that Warsaw is concerned that Belarusian intelligence agencies may equip some of these undocumented migrants with weapons, which could be utilised later, resulting in a conflict at the Polish-Belarusian border. Tensions have been escalating at the Polish-Belarusian border in recent months, as a large number of migrants and refugees attempt to enter the European Union illegally.

It should be mentioned here that Belarusian authorities are also suspected of providing undocumented migrants with visas on arrival and transferring them to EU borders, prompting Brussels to accuse Minsk of utilising refugees for political purposes. However, Minsk has denied the charges, stating that it can no longer control migration to neighbouring countries due to a shortage of resources induced by Western sanctions against the country, reported news agency Sputnik. Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish Prime Minister, is expected to meet with European Council President Charles Michel to address the recent migrant influx-related developments at the Polish-Belarus border.

'Russia concerned about the situation at Belarusian-Polish border'

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia is alarmed about the refugee situation at the Belarusian-Polish border. The situation is exceedingly stressful, and tensions are increasing. Indeed, we are profoundly concerned. We recognise the complexities of the situation. Thousands of refugees seeking asylum in European countries because they do not want to stay in Belarus," he told reporters as reported by the news agency. The spokesperson also stated that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko briefed Russian President Vladimir Putin about the escalating turmoil.

Earlier on Tuesday, November 9, Poland's Prime Minister Morawiecki accused Russian President Putin of masterminding thousands of migrants to march towards the Polish-Belarusian border. Speaking at a parliamentary briefing, Morawiecki asserted that the "neo-imperialist politics of Russia are advancing" towards Belarus, as reported by Politico. Responding to this, Kremlin slammed the Polish PM terming his statement as "completely irresponsible and unacceptable." According to Kremlin, President Putin also held a telephonic conversation with the outgoing German German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday and discussed the situation at the EU-Belarusian border, reported Sputnik.

Image: AP