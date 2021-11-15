Polish President Andrzej Duda Denounces Anti-semitic Acts, Calls It 'treason'

Polish President Andrzej Duda on Sunday denounced recent acts of antisemitism that included burning a historical text on Jewish rights and shouting “Death to Jews” in the city of Kalisz. Joining other Polish and Israeli leaders, Duda asserted that the “barbarism” carried out by nationalists was in contrast with the values of the country. Furthermore, he went on to label it as an “act of treason” pertaining to the ongoing unrest triggered by the migrant crisis on its border with Belarus. As of now, three people have been arrested in connection to the event, as per Associated Press.

“The barbarism carried out by a group of hooligans in Kalisz is contrary to the values on which the Republic of Poland is based,” Duda wrote in a Twitter statement.

Earlier on Saturday, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid condemned an anti-semitic event in Poland that saw radicals burning a book representing a pact protecting the rights of Polish Jews. Issued in 1264 by the then ruler of Poland, Boleslaw the Pious, the document penalised attacks on Zionists and had served as the base for the relationship between jews and non-jews in the country. Meanwhile, addressing media reporters Lapid highlighted the threat that such anti-Semitic events posed.

“The horrific anti-Semitic event in Poland reminds every Jew in the world of the powerful hatred and danger in the world if it is not quickly cut short, without compromise,’’ he said. Furthermore, he called upon the Polish administration to take firm action against those involved. “The unequivocal condemnation of officials in Poland is important and essential. I welcome and expect the Polish government to take a firm stand against the people that took part in this shocking show of hatred.”

Crowd chants 'Death to jews', burns book on Jewish rights

Karolina Pawliczak, Member of the Polish Parliament, posted a video of people torching the book on Twitter. In the video, the crowd can be seen cheering and chanting "Death to Jews." Olszaski, an activist, is also seen pouring flammable liquid on a copy of the Kalisz Statute that had been skewered on a sharp metal object and setting it on fire. "No to Polin, yes to Poland," some shouted. Polin is the Hebrew name for Poland, as well as the name of Warsaw's main Jewish museum. Polish nationalists frequently use the slogan to suggest that alleged Jewish influence over Poland must be removed. The footage is being examined by police, according to the PAP news agency.

Image: AP





