Polish President Duda Asks For Special Tribunal For Crimes Committed By Russia

Polish President Andrzej Duda urged for a special tribunal for Russian war crimes in Ukraine, amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, on Saturday. While talking on the anniversary of the recapture of Bucha, a town near Kyiv where Russian forces carried out mass killings of civilians, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to "the deaths of thousands of people, the destruction of entire cities" and "millions of human dramas," reported a Polish based newspaper, Poliskie Radio. The president of Poland has renewed his call and has said that the ones who are responsible must be held accountable.

Further, he added that Russian President Vladimir Putin has acclaimed himself as "a master of life and death and has been standing above the law" at the time when Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24, 2022."On the first anniversary of the liberation of Bucha from Russian occupation, we – the leaders of the free world – have a duty to recall that the fundamental provisions of law exist," said Duda on Friday. Further, he said all the crimes that have been committed by the Russians "must be penalised" and stated that "no one, no matter if a president, a general or any minister, will go unpunished."

Russian War crimes in the Russia-Ukraine war

According to Red Cross, military forces must not deliberately attack civilians - nor the infrastructure that is vital to their survival. However, in the Russia-Ukraine war, Russian targeted essential infrastructure such as Ukrainian nuclear plants and residential facilities. While addressing the occasion of recapturing Bucha, virtually, Duda said, "I believe that this is only the beginning, which heralds a series of trials and that at the end the Russian war criminals will see a new Nuremberg. " Further, he added, "Therefore the international community has to push for the establishment of a special tribunal for Russian war crimes in Ukraine. We owe it to all the victims of Bucha and thousands of others on Ukrainian soil." He also stressed the enforcement of justice has already started as the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Putin on March 17.